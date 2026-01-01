Nicholas Chiarello Promoted to Everett Fire Lieutenant

Nicholas Chiarello was promoted to the rank of lieutenant in the Everett Fire Department at a Dec. 22 swearing-in ceremony in the City Council Chambers. City Clerk Sergio Cornelio administered the oath to Chiarello before a large crowd of family and members of the Everett Fire Department. Fire Chief Joseph Hickey was among the officers congratulating Chiarello on his promotion. Mayor Carlo DeMaria wrote in a congratulatory message, “Please join me in congratulating Nick Chiarello on his promotion to Lieutenant of the Everett Fire Department. I was honored to be able to share his moment with his wonderful family. Nick is in his tenth year as a member of the EFD and serves alongside his brother, Firefighter Peter Chiarello, as proud first responders for the City of Everett. Congratulations Lieutenant Chiarello!