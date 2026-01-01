Boston Celtics honor DPW employees

Papa and Winocour as ‘Heroes Among Us’ Everett DPW employees Jason Papa and Jesse Wincour were honored as ‘Heroes Among Us’ during the Miami Heat-Boston Celtics game Dec. 19 at the TD Garden. As Papa and Winocour were on a routine assignment on July 3, 2024, they had no idea how suddenly their day would change. While driving through the neighborhood, Jason and Jesse noticed smoke pouring from a multi-family home. They frantically pulled over and began banging on doors. Despite having no protective equipment, they entered the building, evacuating 14 residents from the first and second floors before firefighters arrived. As heavy smoke and fire blocked the third floor, they spotted an unconscious young girl and immediately alerted firefighters to her location, preventing a tragic outcome. The fans at the Celtics game gave Papa and Winocour a standing ovation, with the two men standing humbly at center court while acknowledging the crowd’s response to their heroic efforts of that day. Established as an initiative of the Boston Celtics in 1997, Heroes Among Us honors individuals who have made an overwhelming impact on the lives of others. The Heroes Among Us Award is presented to an individual or individuals who, through their unique commitment and humanitarian spirit, have made exceptional and lasting contributions to the community.