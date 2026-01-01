Mayor-Elect Van Campen to Appoint Christopher Connolly as Special Assistant

Special to the Independent

Mayor-Elect Robert Van Campen

Mayor-Elect Van Campen announced his intention to appoint Christopher Connolly, a life-long resident of Everett, as Special Assistant to the Mayor. “Chris brings a rare combination of experience, sound judgment, and a deep commitment to public service,” said Mayor-Elect Van Campen. “As we prepare to take office in the coming days, his high energy work ethic and steady counsel will be invaluable as we build a responsive, transparent, and results-driven administration.” In his role as Special Assistant to the Mayor, Connolly will support the Mayor’s office in delivering unparalleled community initiatives and constituent services, inter-departmental coordination, and strategic initiatives. Connolly is widely respected for his collaborative approach, his ability to cultivate deep relationships among all community stakeholders, and his skill in delivering practical solutions. “I am honored by Mayor-Elect Van Campen’s confidence and excited to serve the people of Everett,” Connolly said. “I look forward to working with the Mayor, city staff, and community partners to help advance priorities that strengthen our neighborhoods and improve quality of life for everyone.” Mayor-Elect Van Campen will begin his tenure in office on Monday, January 5.