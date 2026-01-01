Gov. Healey, U.S. Rep. Pressley will attend Everett Inauguration

Van Campen set to take oath as Mayor
Special to the Independent
Gov. Maura Healey and Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley will attend the City of Everett Inauguration set for Monday, Jan. 5, 2026 at 6 p.m. at the Everett High School Performing Arts Center.
Healey and Pressley will deliver remarks at the ceremony.
Robert Van Campen will be inaugurated as the new mayor of Everett while the members of the City Council and School Committee will take their oaths of office.
Van Campen also will deliver his inaugural address following the swearing-in ceremony.
“The address will focus on my vision for unity and accountability while laying out my core principles as we write this next chapter in our city’s history,” said Van Campen.
City Clerk Sergio Cornelio will administer the oaths of office. He invites all residents “to witness a special moment in our local history.”
“This is always a special night for our community,” said Cornelio. “It’s a chance for residents to come together, support our elected officials, and share in the excitement of a new term. We’re looking forward to seeing everyone there.”
A community reception will begin at approximately 7 p.m. in the EHS Cafeteria following the inauguration ceremony.
The following officials will be inaugurated:
Mayor
Robert Van Campen
City Councilors
Stephanie Smith, Councilor-at-Large
Guerline Alcy Jabouin, Councilor-at-Large
Michael Marchese, Councilor-at-Large
Wayne Matewsky, Councilor-at-Large
Katy Rogers, Councilor-at-Large
Michele Capone, Ward 1
Stephanie Martins, Ward 2
Anthony DiPierro, Ward 3
Holly Garcia, Ward 4
Vivian Nguyen, Ward 5
Peter Pietrantonio, Ward 6
School Committee
Samantha Hurley, At-Large
Joseph A. LaMonica, At-Large
Millie J. Cardello, At-Large
Margaret Cornelio, Ward 1
Joanna Garren, Ward 2
Jeanne M. Cristiano, Ward 3
Robin M. Babcock, Ward 4
Marcony Almieda Barros, Ward 5
Joseph D’Onofrio, Ward 6 (Information from the City of Everett website was used in this story).