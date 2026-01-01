Gov. Healey, U.S. Rep. Pressley will attend Everett Inauguration

Van Campen set to take oath as Mayor

Special to the Independent

Gov. Maura Healey and Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley will attend the City of Everett Inauguration set for Monday, Jan. 5, 2026 at 6 p.m. at the Everett High School Performing Arts Center.

Healey and Pressley will deliver remarks at the ceremony.

Robert Van Campen will be inaugurated as the new mayor of Everett while the members of the City Council and School Committee will take their oaths of office.

Van Campen also will deliver his inaugural address following the swearing-in ceremony.

“The address will focus on my vision for unity and accountability while laying out my core principles as we write this next chapter in our city’s history,” said Van Campen.

City Clerk Sergio Cornelio will administer the oaths of office. He invites all residents “to witness a special moment in our local history.”

“This is always a special night for our community,” said Cornelio. “It’s a chance for residents to come together, support our elected officials, and share in the excitement of a new term. We’re looking forward to seeing everyone there.”

A community reception will begin at approximately 7 p.m. in the EHS Cafeteria following the inauguration ceremony.

The following officials will be inaugurated:

Mayor

Robert Van Campen

City Councilors

Stephanie Smith, Councilor-at-Large

Guerline Alcy Jabouin, Councilor-at-Large

Michael Marchese, Councilor-at-Large

Wayne Matewsky, Councilor-at-Large

Katy Rogers, Councilor-at-Large

Michele Capone, Ward 1

Stephanie Martins, Ward 2

Anthony DiPierro, Ward 3

Holly Garcia, Ward 4

Vivian Nguyen, Ward 5

Peter Pietrantonio, Ward 6

School Committee

Samantha Hurley, At-Large

Joseph A. LaMonica, At-Large

Millie J. Cardello, At-Large

Margaret Cornelio, Ward 1

Joanna Garren, Ward 2

Jeanne M. Cristiano, Ward 3

Robin M. Babcock, Ward 4

Marcony Almieda Barros, Ward 5

Joseph D’Onofrio, Ward 6 (Information from the City of Everett website was used in this story).