Everett’s First Responders and Community Partners Team up to take 34 Kids Holiday Shopping

The Everett Police Department (EPD), in collaboration with the Everett Fire Department (EFD), Eliot Family Resource Center (EFRC), Cataldo Ambulance Service and Target, held the annual Shop with Heroes and Helpers event at the Target location in Everett.

The evening kicked off at EPD headquarters, where participating children and volunteers enjoyed an escorted ride, with lights and sirens, to Target. Once there, attendees gathered for pizza, popcorn and other refreshments before the 34 youth shoppers were paired with volunteers to begin searching for the perfect holiday gifts to take home.

What made the event especially meaningful was the generosity shown by the young participants, as many chose gifts not only for themselves, but also for their family members. Their kindness truly captured the spirit of the season and highlighted the impact of a community coming together to support one another.

Each year, the EPD hosts initiatives such as the fill-a-cruiser toy drive event and the 25 Days of Gift Giveaways to children throughout December as part of the department’s ongoing commitment to spreading holiday cheer and building meaningful and lasting connections with the Everett community.