McGonagle Bill Protecting Transit Workers Signed by Governor Healey

Special to the Independent

Rep. Joe McGonagle celebrated a major victory when his bill, An act relative to assault and battery upon a transit worker, was signed into law by Governor Maura Healey in a ceremony at the State House, surrounded by other legislators, transit workers and advocates. The bill expands current laws on assault and battery against public employees to include public transit workers, ensuring they receive similar legal protections as other public employees. McGonagle has been working on this issue since 2021.

“Our transit workers provide critical services all over the Commonwealth, yet are many times assaulted by the very customers they serve. I have listened to dozens of stories of these workers being stabbed, spit on and threatened and it must stop,” said McGonagle. “I am so thrilled that the entire legislature has prioritized this important issue. The right to feel safe and supported on the job is just that, a right. I’m also extremely grateful to the brave men and women who came forward to share their stories. Thank you especially to House Speaker Mariano, Chair Day, my colleagues in the Senate, especially Senator Nick Collis and all those who helped get this bill passed, and a big thank you to Governor Healey and Lt. Governor Driscoll for recognizing the importance of this legislation.”

“Public transportation employees do important work every day to keep our trains and buses moving on time and ensure the safety of all passengers,” said Governor Healey. “They should never be subject to any form of assault simply for doing their jobs. This bill ensures that they have the protections they deserve and will enhance safety for all users of our public transportation system. I’m grateful to the leadership of Chairs Day and Edwards, Senator Collins, Representative McGonagle, our partners in the Legislature and the Carmen’s Union to pass this essential legislation.”

“This bill responds to growing concerns from transit agencies and labor advocates about the rising number of attacks on workers, making the passage of this legislation critical,” said House Speaker Ronald J. Mariano (D-Quincy). “The House remains committed to protecting workers and supporting those who serve the Commonwealth in essential roles. I want to thank Governor Healey for signing this bill into law, as well as Chairman Day, Chairman McGonagle and all my colleagues in the House, along with our partners in the Senate, for recognizing the importance of this legislation.”

“I also would like to give a big shoutout to all the public transit employees in the Commonwealth,” said McGonagle. “You all provide an essential service every single day in the face of violence and threats. Thank you to those to who came forward to tell your stories and advocate for this bill. Thank you especially to Boston Carmen’s Union Local 589 and their vice-president Billy Beradino for their incredible work on this bill.

Effective January 4, 2026, this bill creates a heightened penalty for perpetrators of assault and battery against public employees. It also adds public transit workers or any transit worker contracted or employed to operate public transit services to the list of public employees subject to this section. The bill also broadens the definition of assault to include the projection of bodily fluids.