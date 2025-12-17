DiDomenico Tests Bus Simulator Game with Young Everett Founder

Senator Sal DiDomenico recently met with two young students, one an Everett native, who created an impressive MBTA bus simulator game that has grown into a viral sensation and has been featured in the Boston Globe. “What an absolute pleasure meeting with NETransit Founder, Ilias Benmokrane, and Co-Founder, Elwin Reyes,” said DiDomenico. “We discussed their incredible game, how they got interested in transit, and their ideas for expanding free and reduced fare bus pilots across the city.”

Senator DiDomenico is a longtime advocate for increasing funding for public transportation and providing reduced fares for individuals in need.

If interested, you can learn more about their bus simulator and other transit advocacy at netransit.net.