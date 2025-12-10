Schools honor DiDomenico

By Adam Swift

The school committee presented state Senator Sal DiDomenico with a Champion in Education Award at last week’s meeting.

“This is Sal’s 15th year as our state senator, and Sal has advocated for education in the state of Massachusetts; I know you were behind the Student Opportunity Act funding and you are constantly and continually advocating for education in Chelsea,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Almi Abeyta. “Every year he puts earmarks in the budget for performing arts, every year he is always thinking about us and how (he) can help and advocate for the Chelsea Public Schools.”

The Champion in Education Award honors DiDomenico for elevating the importance of learning at every stage through visionary advocacy and promoting innovative pathways that open doors for all students.

“It has always been a pleasure working with you (and) advocating for education,” said school committee member Yessenia Alfaro. “I know that you are the number one believer in our Chelsea schools, especially with the non-accompanied students that were coming; the immigrant rights that no one wanted to touch at the State House, you were the champion always protecting us and you are still protecting us.”

School committee member Mayra Balderas praised DiDomenico for his leadership, his caring for the community, and his transparency.

“My favorite thing about Sal is that he’s not someone that you have to turn to to convince him why you have to support your cause, he’s already there with you because he shares our values; he understands the issues Chelsea faces and the solutions we need to tackle them,” said school committee member Dr. Sarah Neville. “We don’t have to tell him what to do, he’s already on it, he’s always in our corner, and he’s always our champion.”

School Committee Chair Ana Hernandez said she was honored to have been able to work with the senator over the past decade.

“You gave me back faith in politics … you are so down to earth, so human, you are an amazing dad, you are an amazing senator, and an amazing person, and I thank you so much for holding Chelsea in such a special place in your heart and working so hard along with us,” she said.

City Manager Fidel Maltez praised DiDomenico for being a uniter and a strong advocate for Chelsea.

DiDomenico praised the school committee and Abeyta for their efforts in working for the community, and he praised his staff for their role in his 15 years as a state senator.

“I didn’t know what to expect when I found out I was being recognized tonight, but this was more than I could have expected,” said DiDomenico. “Your words really touched me, because Chelsea … I say it and I try to show it to the people of Chelsea how much I care about this community.”

DiDomenico noted that his mother grew up in Chelsea and his parents got married at St. Rose Church.

“I tell the students wherever you go when you leave Chelsea, never say you are from Greater Boston, never say you are from Massachusetts, always say you are from Chelsea,” he said. “Be very proud of where you came from, because Chelsea is very proud of you.”