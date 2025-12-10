Older Adult Residents Give DiDomenico Handmade Art

Dozens of older adults from 2Life Communities visited the State House and gifted their handmade artwork to legislators, including Senator Sal DiDomenico. DiDomenico said, “It was an honor to receive such a beautiful work of art from one of these talented artists.” Residents created their pieces using an acrylic painting technique called tree ring pour painting, chosen because tree rings represent history, strength, and wisdom.

Over the past several months, with support from funding provided by MassHousing, over 70 residents from across 2Life Communities’ 7 campuses have engaged in an interactive arts & advocacy project centered around leveraging art to reflect unique identities, stories, and perspectives.