The MAHA Moms are Right about Toxic Waste

As our regular readers know, we have been highly-critical of the so-called Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement led by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the least qualified and least knowledgeable person ever to lead the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), whose policies regarding vaccines and scientific research threaten the health of millions of Americans.

However, last week some prominent MAHA activists sent a petition to President Donald Trump urging him to fire Lee Zeldin, the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, over a series of recent decisions by Zeldin that will pave the way for the use of proven harmful chemicals that ultimately will contaminate our air, our water, and our food.

“Rather than supporting your initiative to ‘Make America Healthy Again’, which millions of Republicans and independents alike embraced, Administrator Zeldin has prioritized the interests of chemical corporations over the well-being of American families and children,” the petition reads.

Also supporting the petition is the group Moms Clean Air Force (MCAF), which seeks to protect children from the effects of air pollution and climate change.

“With every proposed deregulation, he (Zeldin) is allowing families and children to be exposed to more soot, more mercury, more methane, more toxic chemicals, more tailpipe pollution, and more climate pollution,” said MCAF founder and director Dominique Browning. “Lee Zeldin must go.”

And what have we heard from RFK Jr., the man who says he wants to make America healthy again and who himself was an environmental lawyer, had to say about Zeldin’s kow-towing to the chemical industry?

Crickets — and that says all we need to know about RFK’s supposed commitment to Americans’ health.