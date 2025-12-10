City Councilor Holly Garcia 35th Birthday Celebration at Village Bar and Grille

Family, friends and colleagues joined Everett City Councilor Holly Garcia at her 35th Birthday Celebration Dec. 7 at the Village Bar and Grille.

The guests enjoyed a buffet style meal and desserts, including pieces of the birthday cake that was decorated with the name, “Holly.”

Colleagues in city government were among the dignitaries wishing Garcia, the popular councilor from Ward 4, a happy 35th birthday and congratulations on recently being admitted to the Massachusetts Bar.

City Councilor Holly Garcia remarked, “Thank you all so much for being here tonight. It really means a lot to celebrate 35 years surrounded by the people who have supported me, believed in me and lifted me up in more ways than you probably even realize.

This year has been a big one. After years of hard work, long nights and a whole lot of moments where I had to get back up after setbacks, I finally passed the bar exam. Becoming an attorney wasn’t just a career goal this was a promise I made to myself, and I’m so grateful to be standing here having kept it.

And because one big moment clearly wasn’t enough this year, I was also crowned America’s Civic Ms. My fifth national win. That title is more than a sash and a crown; it represents service, community and heart. It reflects every event, every volunteer project and every time I run around like a crazy person trying to be in three places at once just to help wherever I can.

And speaking of service, I’m incredibly honored to have earned the trust of Ward 4 again with my re-election. Public service is not always easy, but it’s one of the greatest privileges of my life. I’m grateful to continue the work with passion and purpose alongside my colleagues.

So, tonight isn’t just about my birthday. It’s about growth, resilience and community. None of these accomplishments happened alone. They happened because of all of you. The people who cheered me on, challenged me, supported me and lifted me when things got tough.

My #1 fan is of course here tonight and she deserves all of the credit because she did all of the work to bring me into this world, which included 2 months of bed rest since I was a difficult pregnancy but I was an easy kid and I’ve kept her busy ever since. I wouldn’t be standing here tonight without you and I love you so much.

Here’s to 35, to new adventures and to everything still ahead.”