News in Brief

Holly the Elf on the Shelf is Coming to the Shute Library Dec. 19

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce that the Everett Public Libraries (EPL) will welcome Holly the Elf on the Shelf to the Shute Memorial Library on Friday, Dec. 19 at 12 p.m. for an interactive program for festive fun. Holly, played by Carole Finn-Weidman, will bring the magic of winter to life for children of all ages with stories, songs, snowball games and more.

Families can also enjoy a festive surprise at the Parlin and Shute Children’s Libraries throughout December. Effie and Tabitha, two mischievous elves sent straight from the North Pole, will be hiding in a new spot each day. Children are invited to stop by, search for the elves and share a story with them during their visit.

For more information about upcoming holiday events, please visit the EPL online calendar at everettpubliclibraries.org.

DeMaria Announces Free Senior Meter Sticker Program Launching Jan. 1

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce that beginning Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026 the City of Everett will launch the Senior Meter Sticker program. This new initiative enables residents aged 65 and older to park for free at any metered parking space in the city.

The program is designed to ease the financial burden on older adults, especially those living on fixed incomes. Eligible Everett residents with a valid driver’s license and vehicle registration can apply for a free senior meter sticker, which provides free parking at all metered locations throughout the city.

“Whether it’s shopping for groceries or heading to a doctor’s appointment, meter fees can quickly add up for our older residents,” said Mayor Carlo DeMaria. “This program is one small way we can support our seniors and help reduce everyday costs.”

To apply, residents must visit Everett City Hall (484 Broadway) in person and bring their driver’s license and vehicle registration. The sticker is limited to one per person and is valid for one calendar year.

The Office of the Parking Clerk will also be visiting the Connolly Center (90 Chelsea Street) on Wednesday, Jan. 7 and Wednesday, Jan. 28 beginning at 11 a.m. to discuss the program and assist residents with registration.

For more information about the Senior Meter Sticker program, please contact Constituent Services at 617-394-2270 or email Parking Director Adriana Indrisano at [email protected].

DeMaria Announces Everett’s Annual Menorah Lighting

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce that the City of Everett, in partnership with the Tobin Bridge Chabad, will be hosting the annual Menorah Lighting on Monday, Dec. 15 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in front of Everett City Hall (484 Broadway).

Chanukah is the Jewish eight-day “festival of lights,” marked by nightly menorah lightings and special prayers. The City of Everett is proud to once again collaborate with Rabbi Sruli Baron of the Tobin Bridge Chabad to bring this festive community celebration to Everett. After the menorah is lit, attendees can enjoy music, latkes, doughnuts, dreidels, chocolate gelt and more.

All residents and families are warmly invited to join us as we celebrate the season and spread holiday cheer throughout the community.