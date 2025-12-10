Upcoming Events at Everett Public Libraries

Around Everett

Books and Brews, Night Shift Brewing (87 Santilli Hwy). Wednesday, December 17th at 6pm. The Everett Public Libraries is partnering with Night Shift Brewing and The Well Coffee House to discuss good books over good brews with great company! This month we will be reading The Most Wonderful Crime of the Year by Ally Carter. Pick up a copy at the Parlin or Shute Memorial Libraries and we’ll see you at Night Shift Brewing to discuss the book.

Parlin Adult and Teens

Gaming Club Parlin YA Room. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 3pm. Join us for board games and video games at the library! Bring your own or play what we have here. For ages 12 and up.

Jane Austen’s Birthday Party Parlin Meeting Room, Tuesday, December 16th at 7pm. You are invited to celebrate Jane Austen’s 250th birthday at the Parlin Memorial Library! There will be refreshments, party games, and celebration of Austen’s most iconic writings. Come celebrate this literary legend with us!

Yarn Club Parlin Fireplace Room. Tuesday, December 16th at 7pm. Come chit chat and stitch! Bring your crocheting, knitting, or any other yarn craft and sit and socialize with other members of the crafting community. Recommended for ages 14-109!

Murder/Mystery Book Group, Connolly Center Meeting Room. Thursday, December 18th at 12pm. Discuss Linda Castillo’s Sworn to Silence. See Kathleen for copies on her twice monthly visits, or call the Parlin (617) 394 2300 or Shute (617) 394 2308 libraries.

Silent Reads Society Parlin Meeting Room. Saturday, December 20th, from 12-2pm. Join the Silent Reads Society, a unique book club where we enjoy quiet reading. No pressure, no discussions – perfect for those seeking a peaceful escape or motivation to turn the next page. Cozy vibes and reads will be provided. All are welcome!

Parlin Childrens

Study Buddies, Parlin Children’s Room. Monday through Friday from 3-5pm. Need homework help? Come to the Shute Library and study with the Study Buddies, our free after-school program offering tutoring and academic support for students in grades K-8.

Lego Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Monday, December 15th from 3-5pm. Come to the Children’s Room after school on Mondays for some free-building lego fun. Open to all ages. Children under 6 years old must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.

Storytime and Singalong with Karen, Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, December 17th at 11am. Join us for a fun-filled morning of singing and storytelling with Karen! Suggested ages 0-6.

Drama Class. Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, December 17th at 3pm. Do you have a drama queen or king at home? Drama Class in the Parlin Children’s Department is the perfect opportunity for your child to put those acting skills to use with our drama coach! Suggested ages 6-14.

Storytime Adventures with Mrs McAuliffe, Parlin Children’s Room, Thursday, December 18th at 11:00 Join Children’s Librarian Mrs. McAuliffe for our enchanting Story Time. Bring a friend or make a new one in our circle of friends.

Polar Express Bedtime Story Hour Parlin Children’s Room, Thursday December 18th at 6 PM. Join us for a very special bedtime story hour when we will read from the book, The Polar Express. Wear your PJ’s and bring your favorite stuffed animal. Snack on sweet treats and hot cocoa and get ready to Believe in the magic of Christmas.

Friday Family Movies Special Holiday Double Feature! Parlin Meeting Room. Friday, December 19th at 3 pm. Break out the popcorn! Come and watch 2 family classics back to back, The Polar Express. Fresh Hot Popcorn and apple cider will be served.

Origami Club. Parlin Fireplace Room. Saturday, December 20th at 12pm. Learn how to fold paper animals of all kinds! Open to all ages and abilities. Paper and instruction will be provided.

Shute Adult and Teens

Ready Player One Games, Shute Meeting Room, Wednesdays at 2:30 PM. Level up your Wednesdays with our ultimate gaming hangout! Grab your friends and dive into fun Nintendo Switch and PlayStation games. No registration required. Recommended for ages 11 and up.

Crafty Conversations: Winter Corks, Shute Meeting Room, Thursday, December 18th at 7 PM. Join us for a cozy winter crafting session where we’ll transform simple corks into charming seasonal creations. All supplies are provided, just bring your imagination and enjoy a fun, hands-on workshop. For ages 18 and up. Registration required.

Purr Therapy, Shute Study Room, Thursdays at 3 PM. Take a break during your busy day to have a quiet and peaceful moment with our new feline library visitor, Gandalf! Thank you to the Pets & People Foundation for our new Pet Therapy friend.

Shute Childrens

Study Buddies, Shute Children’s Room. Monday through Friday from 3-5pm. Need homework help? Come to the Shute Library and study with the Study Buddies, our free after-school program offering tutoring and academic support for students in grades K-8. Friendly tutors are here to guide you through tricky assignments, help you prepare for tests, and build confidence in every subject.

Grab n Go Crafts, Stop by the Parlin and Shute children’s rooms every Monday for a Grab and Go craft. A self directed arts and crafts program for children ages 3-8. Crafts can be taken home or crafted with a friend or caregiver at our children’s tables. No registration required, while supplies last.

Miss Val’s Storytime Pals Shute Children’s Room. Mondays at 10 AM and Tuesdays at 12 PM. What’s better than a good story? Sharing it with friends! Join Miss Val at the Shute Library for Fairytale Fun!

Holly the Elf on the Shelf Shute Children’s Room. Friday December 19th at 12 PM. Kids of ALL ages, join us for some holiday fun with Holly, the Elf on the Shelf! Embrace the spirit of the season with bell-ringing, stories, songs, and more with Holly, an extra special visitor from the North Pole. Registration is not required.

Shute Cinema Presents – Elf Shute Library Meeting Room. Friday, Dec. 19th at 3 PM. Get cozy and break out the popcorn for this modern Christmas classic! Buddy the “elf” leaves his home at the North Pole to find his family, and his identity, in New York City.