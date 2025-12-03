News in Brief

City of Everett Invites Veterans to the Monthly Luncheon

Mayor Carlo DeMaria and the City of Everett’s Department of Veterans Services are pleased to invite all military veterans to a special luncheon dedicated to honoring their service on Thursday, Dec. 11 at 12 p.m. at the Edward G. Connolly Center (90 Chelsea St.).

This complimentary event offers veterans an opportunity to connect with fellow service members, enjoy a meal together and learn about the various programs and services available through the City’s Veterans Services Office.

Veterans Services staff will be present to answer questions, share valuable resources and help attendees access the support available to them.

“We’re proud to host this luncheon as a way to show our gratitude to the men and women who have served our country,” said Mayor Carlo DeMaria. “It’s also an opportunity to strengthen the bonds within our veteran community and ensure every veteran knows about the resources and support the City of Everett provides.”

Advance registration is required. To reserve your spot, please contact Veterans Agent Gerri Miranda by email at [email protected] or by phone at 617-394-2320.

ABCD Annual Toy Drive Supports Local Families

Action for Boston Community Development (ABCD) has launched its annual Toy Drive, urging the community to help bring joy to neighbors in need as the winter season approaches.

For thousands of families, juggling the costs of heat, rent, and groceries during the winter makes providing “a little holiday cheer” difficult. Every year, the ABCD Toy Drive distributes upwards of 6,000 toys to more than 720 families with the support of generous donors.

How to become a donor

Individuals, families, social or faith groups, businesses, or benevolent societies are invited to step up and join the effort.

To become a Toy Drive Donor:

Complete the online form at bostonabcd.org/service/toy-drive/. An ABCD staff member will then contact you to schedule the donation drop-off and other logistics.

For questions or more information, contact ABCD at 617-348-6767 or [email protected].

How families register for toys

Families in need of toys this holiday season must register by calling one of the participating ABCD locations.

Registration is required, and all eligible households must have an updated and complete client file that includes:

• proof of income.

• proof of address.

• photo ID.

• proof of family size (birth certificate of children).

Once the completed application is received, ABCD will contact the family with details on when the toys will be ready for pick-up.

Please call the Mystic Valley Opportunity Center in Malden at 781-321-2501 to sign up to receive or donate a toy this holiday season.

The Mystic Valley Opportunity Center is located at 239 Commercial Street, Malden.

USPS REMINDS CUSTOMERS TO Keep paths cleared for carrier and public safety

The Postal Service is reaching out to communities throughout the region to raise public awareness of the importance of keeping walkways, sidewalks, and approaches to mailboxes clear from snow and ice so letter carriers can provide safe and timely mail delivery.

Mounds of snow and patches of ice in front of mailboxes create havoc for carriers trying to safely deliver the mail. Postal officials emphasize that residents maintaining a clear path to the mailbox — including steps, porches, walkways and street approach — will help postal carriers provide timely delivery service. Customers receiving curbside delivery should also ensure clear access to their mailboxes for letter carriers from the street.

Postal employees make every reasonable effort to deliver the mail in many difficult weather conditions. At the same time, we must insure the safety of our carriers along their routes. Carriers are not allowed to attempt door delivery when there is a heavy buildup of snow and ice on sidewalks, steps or porches. They are not allowed to dismount for curbside boxes blocked by snow and ice buildup.

If mailboxes are blocked off and conditions are difficult, letter carriers must always consider safety and accessibility first. Letter carriers are instructed to not deliver to mailboxes and locations which are too hazardous or unsafe to access.

The U.S. Postal Service and postal letter carriers greatly appreciate your support.