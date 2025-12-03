Upcoming Events at Everett Public Libraries

Get ready for another exciting week at the Everett Public Libraries! From engaging after-school activities and specialized book groups to fun-filled storytimes and special holiday programs, there’s something for everyone at both the Parlin and Shute branches. Check out the complete list of upcoming programs for adults, teens, and children below:

Be on the lookout in December! Some very special visitors from the North Pole will be making their way back to the Everett Public Libraries Children’s Rooms. Our mischievous little elves will be arriving soon to spread holiday cheer.

Parlin Adult and Teens

Gaming Club Parlin YA Room. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 3pm. Join us for board games and video games at the library! Bring your own or play what we have here. For ages 12 and up.

Connolly Center Book Group, Connolly Center Meeting Room. Thursday, December 11th at 12pm. Discuss Kate Quinn’s The Briar Club. See Kathleen for copies on her twice monthly visits, or call the Parlin (617) 394 2300 or Shute (617) 394 2308 libraries.

Parlin Childrens

Study Buddies, Parlin Children’s Room. Monday through Friday from 3-5pm. Need homework help? Come to the Shute Library and study with the Study Buddies, our free after-school program offering tutoring and academic support for students in grades K-8.

Lego Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Mondays from 3-5pm. Come to the Children’s Room after school on Mondays for some free-building lego fun. Open to all ages. Children under 6 years old must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.

Storytime and Singalong with Karen, Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesdays at 11am. Join us for a fun-filled morning of singing and storytelling with Karen! Suggested ages 0-6.

Drama Class. Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesdays at 3pm. Do you have a drama queen or king at home? Drama Class in the Parlin Children’s Department is the perfect opportunity for your child to put those acting skills to use with our drama coach! Suggested ages 6-14.

Storytime Adventures with Mrs McAuliffe, Parlin Children’s Room, Thursdays and Fridays at 11:00 Join Children’s Librarian Mrs. McAuliffe for our enchanting Story Time! You will be whisked away on magical adventures through the pages of your favorite books. Bring a friend or make a new one in our circle of friends.

Holiday Cookie Decorating, Parlin Children’s Room, Thursday, December 11th at 3 PM, Join us as we prepare for the holiday season by decorating cookies. Cookies and frosting and sprinkles galore!

Friday Family Movies! Parlin Meeting Room. Friday, December 12th at 3 pm. Break out the popcorn! Come and watch Santa Buddies with your friends and family. Fresh Hot Popcorn will be served.

Shute Adult and Teens

Ready Player One Games, Shute Meeting Room, Wednesdays at 2:30 PM. Level up your Wednesdays with our ultimate gaming hangout! Grab your friends and dive into fun Nintendo Switch and PlayStation games. No registration required. Recommended for ages 11 and up.

Purr Therapy, Shute Study Room, Thursdays at 3 PM. Take a break during your busy day to have a quiet and peaceful moment with our new feline library visitor, Gandalf! Thank you to the Pets & People Foundation for our new Pet Therapy friend.

Artisan’s Circle, Shute Meeting Room. Thursday, December 11th at 5:30 PM. A creative open studio with a relaxed, welcoming space for artists and crafters of all levels to work, connect, and get inspired! Bring your own craft and supplies (BYOC) and enjoy creating alongside a community of makers.

Shute Children’s

Study Buddies, Shute Children’s Room. Monday through Friday from 3-5pm. Need homework help? Come to the Shute Library and study with the Study Buddies, our free after-school program offering tutoring and academic support for students in grades K-8. Friendly tutors are here to guide you through tricky assignments, help you prepare for tests, and build confidence in every subject.

Miss Val’s Storytime Pals Shute Children’s Room. Mondays at 10 AM and Tuesdays at 12 PM. What’s better than a good story? Sharing it with friends! Join Miss Val at the Shute Library for Fairytale Fun!

Shute Cinema Presents – Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone Shute Library Meeting Room. Tuesday, December 9th at 4 PM. Get cozy and break out the popcorn: it’s time for some movie magic! Join us for the first film in the Harry Potter series, based on the beloved books by J. K. Rowling.