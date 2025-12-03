DiDomenico Celebrates Local Artist with Senate Reception

Special to the Independent

Senator Sal DiDomenico hosted a reception in the Senate Gallery celebrating the work of his constituent, Adriana G. Prat, whose art exhibition is currently on display. As he presented his citation for Adriana, DiDomenico shared a few words, “Adriana is an impressive artist and scientist, and we are lucky to have her talent on display here in the Senate Gallery. Senators and visitors are already talking about how much they love and appreciate her work. I want to thank Adriana and our friends at the Multicultural Arts Center for introducing us and making this beautiful display come together.”

Adriana, an Argentinean immigrant who has settled in Cambridgeport is a biophysicist turned artist whose practice focuses on inspiring action on the environmental crisis. Drawing on her scientific background and a lifelong passion for the natural world from her childhood in Argentina to her research and artmaking here in Massachusetts, her work explores climate change through repurposed materials, mixed media, and vibrant, thought-provoking compositions.

You can learn more about Adriana and her unique approach to art and climate action on her website at www.agprat.com.

Adriana Prat’s statement about her art exhibition and the event

“I am deeply honored and grateful to Senator Sal N. DiDomenico for inviting me to bring a collection of my artworks to the iconic Massachusetts State House, and to the Massachusetts Senate and House of Representatives, offered by State Representative Mike Connolly, for their special recognition of my personal mission to bring action to the environmental crisis through my art. I extend my appreciation to the Senator’s and House’s staff that helped bring this exhibit to life.

As an immigrant who has called the U.S. home for over 35 years now, I am elated to have my paintings in this significant and relevant space in American history and its future. And especially at a time when we face a perfect storm, a metacrisis, that calls for urgent action to fight the environmental calamity humanity faces on a finite Planet. I hope the featured artworks — most of them executed on repurposed surfaces — are not only happy, colorful images, but also reminders of land and ocean landscapes, of all its inhabitants, which we need to urgently heal and preserve.

We owe it to the Earth. We owe it to Nature to which we must not forget we belong.”