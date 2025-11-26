Upcoming Events at Everett Public Libraries

Be on the lookout in December! Some very special visitors from the North Pole will be making their way back to the Everett Public Libraries Children’s Rooms. Our mischievous little elves will be arriving soon to spread holiday cheer.

Parlin Adult and Teens

Yarn Club Parlin Fireplace Room. Tuesdays at 7pm. Come chit chat and stitch! Bring your crocheting, knitting, or any other yarn craft and sit and socialize with other members of the crafting community. Recommended for ages 14-109!

Gaming Club Parlin YA Room. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 3pm. Join us for board games and video games at the library! Bring your own or play what we have here. For ages 12 and up.

A Christmas Carol, Parlin Meeting Room, Thursday, December 3rd at 3:30pm. The Delvina Theatre Company presents a dramatic reading of the Charles Dickens classic, A Christmas Carol. Performed in period costumes, by Lynne Moulton, Joseph Zamparelli and Fran Baron. Supported by the Everett Cultural Council, part of the Massachusetts Cultural Council. Recommended for ages 12 and up.

Parlin Childrens

Study Buddies, Parlin Children’s Room. Monday through Friday from 3-5pm. Need homework help? Come to the Shute Library and study with the Study Buddies, our free after-school program offering tutoring and academic support for students in grades K-8.

Grab n Go Crafts, Stop by the Parlin and Shute children’s rooms every Monday for a Grab and Go craft. A self directed arts and crafts program for children ages 3-8. Crafts can be taken home or crafted with a friend or caregiver at our children’s tables. No registration required, while supplies last.

Lego Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Mondays from 3-5pm. Come to the Children’s Room after school on Mondays for some free-building lego fun. Open to all ages. Children under 6 years old must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.

Storytime and Singalong with Karen, Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesdays at 11am. Join us for a fun-filled morning of singing and storytelling with Karen! Suggested ages 0-6.

Drama Class. Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesdays at 3pm. Do you have a drama queen or king at home? Drama Class in the Parlin Children’s Department is the perfect opportunity for your child to put those acting skills to use with our drama coach! Suggested ages 6-14.

Storytime Adventures with Mrs McAuliffe, Parlin Children’s Room, Thursdays and Fridays at 11:00 Join Children’s Librarian Mrs. McAuliffe for our enchanting Story Time! You will be whisked away on magical adventures through the pages of your favorite books. Bring a friend or make a new one in our circle of friends.

Friday Family Movies! Parlin Meeting Room. Friday, December 5th at 3 pm. Break out the popcorn! Come and watch Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas with your friends and family. Fresh Hot Popcorn will be served.

Origami Club. Parlin Fireplace Room. Saturday, December 6th at 12pm. Learn how to fold paper animals of all kinds! Open to all ages and abilities. Paper and instruction will be provided.

Shute Adult and Teens

Golden Minds: Play, Create, Connect, Shute Meeting Room, Monday, December 1st at 10am. Join us for our monthly senior social at the Shute Library! Enjoy books, puzzles, crafts, and games with friends in a fun and welcoming environment. This event is open to ages 55-109! Games are generously supplied by the Council of the Aged.

Ready Player One Games, Shute Meeting Room, Wednesdays at 2:30 PM. Level up your Wednesdays with our ultimate gaming hangout! Grab your friends and dive into fun Nintendo Switch and PlayStation games. No registration required. Recommended for ages 11 and up.

Purr Therapy, Shute Study Room, Thursdays at 3 PM. Take a break during your busy day to have a quiet and peaceful moment with our new feline library visitor, Gandalf! Thank you to the Pets & People Foundation for our new Pet Therapy friend.

Shute Children’s

Study Buddies, Shute Children’s Room. Monday through Friday from 3-5pm. Need homework help? Come to the Shute Library and study with the Study Buddies, our free after-school program offering tutoring and academic support for students in grades K-8.

Grab n Go Crafts, Stop by the Parlin and Shute children’s rooms every Monday for a Grab and Go craft. A self directed arts and crafts program for children ages 3-8. Crafts can be taken home or crafted with a friend or caregiver at our children’s tables. No registration required, while supplies last.

Miss Val’s Storytime Pals Shute Children’s Room. Mondays at 10 AM and Tuesdays at 12 PM. What’s better than a good story? Sharing it with friends! Join Miss Val at the Shute Library for Fairytale Fun!