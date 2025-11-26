News in Brief

City of Everett Accepting Donations of Toys for Everett Families

The City is seeking new and unwrapped toys to help Everett families in need of assistance this holiday season

EVERETT, MA – Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce that the City of Everett will be collecting new and unwrapped toys for Everett families this holiday season. Donations can be dropped off on the first floor of City Hall (484 Broadway) during regular business hours through Monday, Dec. 15.

For the past 18 years, the City of Everett has collected toy donations from individuals, organizations and local businesses to distribute to families who apply through the Holiday Assistance Program. Thanks to the community’s generosity, hundreds of children and families were able to enjoy a brighter and more joyful holiday season last year.

“Everett is such a strong community filled with compassionate and caring people, and it really shows during the holiday season,” said Mayor DeMaria. “Every year, City officials, businesses and residents join together to support our Toy Drive. These donations truly embody the spirit of the season – giving, sharing and helping those in need. I encourage everyone to contribute and help make the holidays special for an Everett family.”

For more information, please contact the Constituent Services Department at 617-394-2270.