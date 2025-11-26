DeMaria Announces Two Hours of Free Parking throughout December

Special to the Independent

Mayor Carlo DeMaria and the Office of the Parking Clerk are pleased to announce that the City of Everett will once again offer two hours of free parking during the holiday season.

From Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, through Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, all metered spaces throughout Everett will allow up to two hours of free parking to give residents and visitors more opportunities to shop and dine at local businesses during the holidays. Motorists parked for longer than two hours will be subject to a ticket.

Shopping locally can generate a lasting impact because local businesses often return more money to the community than chains or online retailers. Mayor DeMaria encourages residents and visitors to support Everett’s shops and restaurants when choosing their holiday destinations.

“Small businesses help drive our economy, and I hope that by providing two hours of free parking, residents and visitors will shop local,” said Mayor DeMaria. “I wish you all a Merry Christmas and happy holiday season, and don’t forget to shop local.”

For more information about the free two-hour parking initiative, please call the Office of the Parking Clerk at 617-944-0204.