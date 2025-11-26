Everett Celebrates Opening of El Valle De La Sultana Market

Special to the Independent

Photo Courtesy The City of Everett

City and State officials gathered to cut the ribbon and officially welcome El Valle De La Sultana Market to

its new location.

The City of Everett congratulated El Valle De La Sultana Market on the opening of its new location at 335 Ferry Street. This exciting addition brings valuable food resources to the community, offering residents greater access to everyday essentials, fresh foods and a wide variety of culturally imported goods.

Sultana Market features a full butchery and a café, further expanding the diversity of local food options that Everett residents rely on. By opening this new location, the market is helping to increase access to fresh and culturally relevant foods in the community.

City officials – including Mayor-Elect Robert Van Campen, presenting on behalf of Mayor Carlo DeMaria, and members of the City Council – joined Senator Sal DiDomenico and Representative Judith Garcia to present official citations recognizing this important milestone and congratulating the owners and staff for their continued commitment to serving the community.

The City encourages residents to join in celebrating this achievement and to stop by the new Sultana Market to explore everything it has to offer. For more information about Sultana Market, please visit sultanaprime.com.