Van Campen Announces Transition Team; Connolly to Serve as Chair

Special to the Independent

Mayor-elect Robert Van Campen has announced the formation of the Van Campen Mayoral Transition Team, a diverse group of civic, business and community leaders who will guide the administration’s strategic planning ahead of the January inauguration. “I am honored to bring together a team that reflects the best of our community,” said Mayor-elect Van Campen. “These distinguished individuals bring experience, vision, and a shared commitment to building a stronger and more inclusive future for our community.”

Members of the Transition Team include Christopher Connolly who will serve as chair; Senator Sal DiDomenico, who will serve in an ex officio capacity; City Council President Stephanie Martins; City Councilor Stephanie Smith; School Committee Member Marcony Almeida Barros; Somerville Finance Director Edward Bean; Chelsea City Manager Fidel Maltez; Oliveira’s proprietor Wilton Rangle; and local community activist Jocelyn Solis. The transition process will be facilitated by the Edward J. Collins, Jr., Center for Public Management at the University of Massachusetts, Boston.

“The Team will receive presentations from several of the major city operating departments, financial officials as well as the school department. At the direction of the Mayor-elect, this process is intended to inform the new Administration of the opportunities and challenges currently facing each city department,” said Stephen McGoldrick of the Collins Center. The Mayor-elect is expected to receive a comprehensive report from the Transition Team on or before December 31. “I am eager to receive this report which will help me begin my tenure in office with focus, momentum and transparency,” said Van Campen.

Van Campen will be sworn in as Mayor of Everett in early January.