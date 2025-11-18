Upcoming Events at Everett Public Libraries

Parlin Adult and Teens

Parlin Book Group, Parlin Meeting Room, and Zoom. Monday, November 24th at 6pm. Discuss Elizabeth George Speare’s The Witch of Blackbird Pond! 18+. Call Kathleen at (617) 394 2300, or send an email to [email protected], for the Zoom link, or join us in person!

Gaming Club Parlin YA Room. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 3pm. Join us for board games and video games at the library! Bring your own or play what we have here. For ages 12 and up.

Yarn Club Parlin Fireplace Room. Tuesday, November 25th at 7pm. Come chit chat and stitch! Bring your crocheting, knitting, or any other yarn craft and sit and socialize with other members of the crafting community. Recommended for ages 14-109!

Parlin Childrens

Grab n Go Crafts, Stop by the Parlin and Shute children’s rooms every Monday for a Grab and Go craft. A self directed arts and crafts program for children ages 3-8. Crafts can be taken home or crafted with a friend or caregiver at our children’s tables. No registration required, while supplies last.

Lego Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Monday, November 24th from 3-5pm. Come to the Children’s Room after school on Mondays for some free-building lego fun. Open to all ages. Children under 6 years old must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.

Shute Children’s

Mayflower Pilgrim Show Shute Meeting Room. Monday, November 24th at 3 PM. Join Carole Finn on an adventure through the life of Priscilla Alden. She was an actual passenger on the Mayflower and she tells her story about the voyage and living in the new world. Children can try on clothing, see old toys and play pilgrim games. No registration required.

Study Buddies, Shute Children’s Room. Monday through Friday from 3-5pm. Need homework help? Come to the Shute Library and study with the Study Buddies, our free after-school program offering tutoring and academic support for students in grades K-8.

Grab n Go Crafts,Stop by the Parlin and Shute children’s rooms every Monday for a Grab and Go craft. A self directed arts and crafts program for children ages 3-8. Crafts can be taken home or crafted with a friend or caregiver at our children’s tables. No registration required, while supplies last.

Miss Val’s Storytime Pals Shute Children’s Room. Mondays at 10 AM and Tuesdays at 12 PM. What’s better than a good story? Sharing it with friends! Join Miss Val at the Shute Library for Fairytale Fun!

Shute Cinema Presents: Free Birds Shute Meeting Room on Tuesday, November 25th at 3 PM. Join us for the animated movie wherein Thanksgiving traditions are upended by time-traveling turkeys. Get cozy with family, friends and popcorn and enjoy this seasonal comedy.