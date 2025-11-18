Smith has the Votes to be the Everett City Council President

By Cary Shuman

Councilor-at-Large

Stephanie Smith

Stephanie Smith, who topped the ticket in potent fashion in the councilor-at-large race on Nov. 4, reportedly has the votes to become the new City Council president in January.

Smith, 41, received 3,210 votes to finish first in a field of nine candidates. She was re-elected to a third term as councilor-at-large.

“I put my name out there [as a candidate for council president], and I have the support of my colleagues,” said Smith. “I think it will be unanimous.”

Since the Nov. 4 election, Smith said she has spoken with the three other incumbents that were re-elected, Guerline Alcy Jabouin, Michael Marchese, and Katy Rogers, Ward 1 councilor Wayne Matewsky (who was elected as a councilor-at-large) and newly elected members, Michelle Capone (Ward 1) and Vivian Nguyen (Ward 5).

“I’ve talked to all the incoming members – the only one I haven’t spoken with is Anthony [DiPierro],” said Smith.

The council will vote officially for council president at the first meeting in January. It would be Smith’s first tenure as council president.

“I’ve never wanted to be president,” said Smith. “But I think the time is right. I’ve always enjoyed leading from the floor. I enjoy making the motions there and having the discussions from the floor, but as president you can come down to the floor. If there’s something that I’m really passionate about, I’ll just ask someone to take [the president’s] gavel.”

Smith previously served three terms as the councilor for Ward 3 before deciding to return to the campaign trail and run for a councilor-at-large seat.

Smith attributed her ticket-topping performance to her hard work.

“I work hard, not only in campaigning, but people see the work that I do at the meetings as well as all the work that I do outside the meeting with constituent services – any time a resident calls me, I get it done,” Smith said proudly.

A former Everett High School softball standout coached by Stacy Poste-Schiavo, Smith serves as vice president and coaches two teams (T-Ball and Farm League) in the Everett Little League organization where her children, Harlowe and Harry, have been baseball players.

Come January, 2026, Stephanie Smith will add council president to her impressive record of achievements in the City of Everett.