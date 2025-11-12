DeMaria Issues Statement on Election

Mayor Carlo DeMaria issued the following statement on the election results:

“Serving as the Mayor of the City of Everett for the past eighteen years has truly been the honor of my lifetime. From the first day I took office, my purpose has always been to strengthen our community, expand opportunity, and ensure Everett continued to grow with dignity, pride, and promise. Together, we revitalized our economy, improved our schools and neighborhoods, supported our seniors, invested in youth and recreation, expanded housing and infrastructure, and built a foundation that will carry Everett forward for years to come.

I want to extend my sincere congratulations to Mayor-Elect Robert Van Campen. I wish him success as he assumes this great responsibility. I will fully support a smooth and respectful transition to ensure Everett continues to move forward.

I would also like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the members of my administration, past and present, who worked tirelessly by my side. Their dedication, integrity, and commitment to service made every achievement possible. I am deeply proud of what we accomplished together for this city.

To my wife, our First Lady, Stacy DeMaria, thank you. Your strength, grace, and unwavering support have been my guide and my anchor. To my children, Carlo, Caroline, and Alexandra, thank you for your patience, your understanding, and your love. You spent much of your childhood sharing your father with the city, and I am forever grateful.

I also want to offer a special thank you to my parents, Carlo and Rosa, whose values of hard work, service, and love for family shaped the person I am. Their support throughout my life has grounded me and given me the strength to lead with purpose.

To the people of Everett, thank you, from the bottom of my heart. Thank you for your trust, your conversations, your hopes, your expectations, and your belief in what we could accomplish together. Everett is not just a city to me, it is my home, my pride, and my family. I love this community and its people with all of my heart.

As my time as Mayor comes to a close, my commitment to Everett will always remain. Serving you has been and will always be the greatest honor of my life.

Thank you.”