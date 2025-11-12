Smith Tops Ticket in Councilor-at-large Race

By Cary Shuman

Councilor-at-Large Stephanie Smith finished first in the field of nine candidates for the five at-large seats on the Everett City Council in the Nov. 4 election.

Smith received 3,210 votes to earn re-election to a third term in an impressive showing in all six wards in the city.

“I worked really hard and I’m really happy that the voters of Everett saw the hard work that I’ve put in over the past four years, and I appreciate all their support,” said Smith. “I’m looking forward to working with our new mayor [Robert Van Campen].”

Councilor-at-Large Guerline Alcy Jabouin was re-elected with 2,779 votes.

“Thank you, Everett,” said Alcy Jabouin on Election Night outside the City Clerk’s office. “I want to thank everyone that stood by me and believed in me and appreciates the work that I have been doing for Everett.”

Councilor-at-Large Michael Marchese was re-elected with 2,656 votes.

“It feels great to be win on Election Day and be able to represent the people of Everett again,” said Marchese. “I’m excited with the new mayor. Hopefully we’ll get our Pope John [High School] and downtown projects moving now. I’m very excited about the future of Everett. Everett needed a change.”

Ward 1 Councilor Wayne Matewsky was fourth with 2,452 votes.

“I’m very happy to get the promotion from Ward 1 councilor to citywide councilor-at-large,” said Matewsky. “I want to thank the many supporters over the years. I’m looking forward to serving in my new position on the Council.”

Councilor-at-Large Katy Rogers was re-elected with 2,452 votes.

“I’m excited to serve another two years on the City Council and continue the efforts I’ve been working on with my colleagues and help move the city forward,” said Rogers.

Incumbent Councilor-at-Large and former mayor John Hanlon finished in sixth place with 2,206 votes, followed by candidates Tina Marie Oliveri (1,923), Jean Marc Daniel (1,803) and Matthew Costello (1,680).

WARD COUNCILORS ELECTION

Michelle Capone wins

in Ward 1

Michelle Capone defeated former councilor Peter Napolitano, 619 votes to 219 votes to get elected to the Ward 1 seat.

Capone, daughter of the late Camelle Pensavalli Simione, who served two terms on the Everett School Committee and was assistant city clerk, said Monday night at City Hall, “I’m looking forward to serving Ward 1, and I’m so grateful that people had confidence in my candidacy and supported me. I’m looking forward to getting started as soon as possible. I’m ready to serve Ward 1 on Day 1.”

Martins re-elected in Ward 2

City Council President Stephanie Martins was re-elected without opposition to the Ward 2 seat, receiving 822 votes.

Martins has served very effectively as council president this year, and the lack of a challenger in the race was considered a testament to her outstanding efforts on behalf of her constituents and increasing popularity in Ward 2 and citywide.

Martin’s thoughtful acknowledgement of newly elected ward councilors Michelle Capone and Vivian Nguyen at Monday’s council meeting was a respectful gesture that did not go unnoticed by residents in the audience.

DiPierro re-elected

in Ward 3

Ward 3 Councilor Anthony DiPierro was re-elected to a two-year term, defeating Maria R. Bussell, 786 votes to 587 votes.

Garcia re-elected in Ward 4

Ward 4 Councilor Holly Garcia was re-elected to a two-year term, defeating Cynthia Aledi Salazar, 772 votes to 443 votes.

Nguyen wins hotly contested

race to return to Council

Former Ward 5 councilor Vivian Nguyen will be returning to the City Council after defeating Everett Police Sgt. Joe Gaff, 656 votes to 560 votes. The seat is currently held by Robert Van Campen, who was elected as mayor in the Nov. 4 municipal election.

Gaff appeared to be the frontrunner, drawing a tremendous crowd to an October fundraiser at the 8/10 Bar and Grille. But Nguyen also worked hard throughout her campaign and emerged with the hard-fought victory.

“I’m grateful to the residents of Ward 5 for their trust and support,” said Nguyen. “I prepared for a close race and never take an election outcome for granted. I’m honored to have another opportunity to serve and continue moving our city forward.”

Pietrantonio wins

in a rematch

Ward 6 Councilor Peter Pietrantonio was re-elected to a two-year term, defeating former councilor Al Lattanzi, 626 votes to 556 votes, in a rematch of the 2023 election. A popular local business owner, Lattanzi stayed in the public spotlight for the past two years, attending numerous events and waging a strong campaign. But Pietrantonio’s workmanlike approach to his position and his accessibility were appreciated by voters in the ward. His highly visible campaign that included effective newspaper advertising also proved to be successful.

“He gave me a tough battle,” said Pietrantonio. “He had a lot of signs up. He knows a lot of people, but I prevailed – the voice of the people prevailed.”

Known for his keen ability to break down complex issues with straightforward questions and perceptive analysis, Pietrantonio added, “I’m ready to serve the residents for another two years. I’m ready to go. We have a new beginning here with the new mayor, so it’s a new start for Everett. Mr. DeMaria did a good job in his 18 years, but now it’s time to move on with Mr. Van Campen.”

SCHOOL COMMITTEE ELECTION

Hurley tops the ticket

in at-large contest

Current School Committee Chairperson Samantha Hurley was re-elected, finishing first among the six candidates with an impressive total of 2,885 votes.

Incumbent School Committee member Joseph LaMonica was re-elected with 2,577 votes, while former School Committee member Millie J. Cardello will be returning to the board after claiming third place with 2,321 votes.

Also running in the at-large race were member Kristin Bairos (2,146), former Ward 3 councilor Darren Costa (2,048 votes), and James Booker (1,105).

Garren wins in Ward 2 race

Ward 2 incumbent member Joanna Garren defeated former School Committeeman Jason Marcus, 575 votes to 446 votes.

In Ward 6, incumbent Joseph D’Onofrio defeated former School Committee member Thomas Abruzzese, 554 votes to 534 votes in the closest race on Election Day.

Joseph is the son of former Everett School Committeeman Bernie D’Onofrio, who assisted Joseph in his campaign and greeted voters at the polls on Election Day.

Joseph D’Onofrio was a high school football star running back at Pope John XXIII High School and Everett High School and went on to enjoy a superb career at Anna Maria College, where he was one of the nation’s leading kickoff and punt returners. He currently served as a coach in the Everett Crimson Tide youth football program.

Cornelio, Christiano, Babcock, Almeida Barros re-elected

Ward 1 School Committee member Margaret Cornelio, Ward 3 School Committee member Jeanne Cristiano, Ward 4 Committee member Robin Babcock, and Ward 5 Committee member Marcony Almeida Barros were re-elected to their current positions without opposition in their respective races.