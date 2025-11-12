State Treasurer Returns Purple Heart to Local Army Veteran James Mooney

Special to the Independent

State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg (left) and U.S. Army veteran

James Mooney.

In a moving ceremony, Massachusetts State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg returned a long-lost Purple Heart to U.S. Army veteran James Mooney of Everett. The military medal, awarded for wounds sustained in combat, was discovered in a forgotten safety deposit box turned over to the Treasurer’s Unclaimed Property Division.

This Purple Heart is one of six that have been found in unclaimed safety deposit boxes and are currently held by the Unclaimed Property Division. Mr. Mooney’s medal is the second Purple Heart to be successfully returned through the division’s ongoing efforts to reconnect veterans and their families with lost military honors. A third has been returned since.

“Returning this Purple Heart is about more than reuniting someone with a lost possession, it is about honoring the service and sacrifice of one of our nation’s heroes,” said Treasurer Goldberg. “A Purple Heart is an honor that represents courage, dedication, and an unwavering commitment to put other’s lives ahead of one’s own, all while protecting our country’s freedom. We are incredibly honored to be able to return this medal to Mr. Mooney.

Mr. Mooney served our country for one year and seven months, from 1968 to 1969, including over a year deployed in Vietnam. While in Vietnam, he operated large artillery guns in support of U.S. troops engaged in combat. During his service, he earned numerous distinguished combat medals and was recognized for his outstanding marksmanship, qualifying as both an Expert Marksman and Sharpshooter.

The Unclaimed Property Division frequently recovers items of great personal significance, including military medals, family heirlooms, and irreplaceable documents. When such items are found, the office makes every effort to identify and reunite them with their rightful owners or surviving family members.

Treasurer Goldberg encourages all Massachusetts residents to visit FindMassMoney.com or call 617-367-0400 to check whether they or their loved ones have unclaimed property waiting to be recovered