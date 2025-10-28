Upcoming Events at Everett Public Libraries

Parlin Adult and Teens

Gaming Club Parlin YA Room. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 3pm. Join us for board games and video games at the library! Bring your own or play what we have here. For ages 12 and up.

Yarn Club Parlin Fireplace Room. Tuesday, November 4th at 7pm. Come chit chat and stitch! Bring your crocheting, knitting, or any other yarn craft and sit and socialize with other members of the crafting community. Recommended for ages 14-109!

Author Talk: Andrew Biggio Parlin Meeting Room, Wednesday, November 5th at 7pm. U.S. Marine Andrew Biggio discusses his experience traveling across the country to interview America’s last-living WWII veterans and compiling their stories in his book The Rifle.

Silent Reads Society Parlin Meeting Room. Saturday, November 8th, from 12-2pm. Join the Silent Reads Society, a unique book club where we enjoy quiet reading. No pressure, no discussions – perfect for those seeking a peaceful escape or motivation to turn the next page. Cozy vibes and reads will be provided. All are welcome!

Parlin Childrens

**Stop by the circulation desk in the Parlin Children’s Room November 1st through November 30th to leave a note in our Thankful Thoughts Jar . Every submission received by November 21st will earn a chance to win a yummy apple pie to add to your Thanksgiving Table. Drawing will be held on Friday, November 21st.

Grab n Go Crafts,Stop by the Parlin and Shute children’s rooms every Monday for a Grab and Go craft. A self directed arts and crafts program for children ages 3-8. Crafts can be taken home or crafted with a friend or caregiver at our children’s tables. No registration required, while supplies last.

Lego Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Monday, October 20th from 3-5pm. Come to the Children’s Room after school on Mondays for some free-building lego fun. Open to all ages. Children under 6 years old must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.

Study Buddies, Shute Children’s Room. Monday through Friday from 3-5pm. Need homework help? Come to the Shute Library and study with the Study Buddies, our free after-school program offering tutoring and academic support for students in grades K-8.

Storytime and Singalong with Karen, Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, October 29th at 11am. Join us for a fun-filled morning of singing and storytelling with Karen! Suggested ages 0-6.

Drama Class. Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, November 5th at 3pm. Do you have a drama queen or king at home? Drama Class in the Parlin Children’s Department is the perfect opportunity for your child to put those acting skills to use with our drama coach! Suggested ages 6-14.

Story Time Adventures with Mrs. McAuliffe Parlin Craft Room. Thursday and Friday, November 6th & 7th at 11am. Join Mrs. McAuliffe for our enchanting Story Time! You will be whisked away on magical adventures through the pages of your favorite books. Bring a friend or make a new one in our circle of friends.

Shute Adult and Teens

Ready Player One Games, Shute Meeting Room, November 5th at 2:30 PM. Level up your Wednesdays with our ultimate gaming hangout! Grab your friends and dive into fun Nintendo Switch and PlayStation games. No registration required. Recommended for ages 11 and up.

Purr Therapy, Shute Study Room, Thursday, November 6th at 3 PM. Take a break during your busy day to have a quiet and peaceful moment with our new feline library visitor, Gandalf! Thank you to the Pets & People Foundation for our new Pet Therapy friend.

Shute Children’s

Shute Cinema Presents: The Fantastic Mr. Fox Friday November 7th at 3:15 PM. Join us in the Shute Meeting Room for a screening of the animated film based on the beloved children’s novel by Roald Dahl. Enjoy cozy Fall vibes and buttery popcorn as we watch Mr. Fox plot the greatest chicken heist of all time.