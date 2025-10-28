Voters Head to the Polls for Election Tuesday, Nov. 4

Staff Report

Everett voters will head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 4 to vote in the municipal election for the positions of mayor, city council, and school committee.

The main event on Election Day is, of course, the mayor’s race where incumbent Mayor Carlo DeMaria Jr. is being challenged by Ward 5 Councilor Robert Van Campen.

“The Mayor’s race is definitely what’s going to drive an extra 2,000-3000 people out and push the turnout past 7,000,” said City Clerk Sergio Cornelio. “I know the two campaigns are trying to get their voters out. There’ll be a push this week and on Election Day, and poll checkers on both sides, trying to bring out all their support.”

Cornelio also believes the councilor-at-large contest is generating significant interest across the city.

“You have to consider that there are six incumbents in the councilor-at-large race, although technically [current Ward 1 Councilor] Wayne Matewsky is not considered an incumbent,” said Cornelio.

All five incumbents – Councilors-at-Large Guerline Alcy Jabouin, Michael Marchese, Stephanie Smith, John Hanlon, and Katy Rogers – are seeking re-election. There are three newcomers in the field, Jean Marc Daniel, Tina Marie Oliveri, and Matthew Costello, a former Everett High School football great.

Cornelio noted the exciting races in Ward 1 and 5, where there are open seats. Michele Capone and Peter Napoliltano are seeking the Ward 1 position on the Council, while Joseph Gaff and Vivian Nguyen are vying for the Ward 5 seat.

In Ward 3, Councilor Anthony DiPierro and Marie Bussell are vying for the seat while in Ward 4, Councilor Holly Garcia is being challenged by candidate Cynthia Salazar. There is a rematch of the 2023 race in Ward 6 where current Councilor Peter Napolitano and former Councilor Al Lattanzi are running for the seat.

Ward 2 Councilor Stephanie Martins, current president of the City Council, is running unopposed.

The School Committee at-large race has six candidates vying for three seats. Incumbents Joseph LaMonica and Samantha Hurley are candidates for re-election while Kristin Bairos, Darren Costa, Millie Cardello, and James Booker are in the field.

In the Ward 2 School Committee race, incumbent Joanna Garren is being challenged by former member Jason Marcus.

In the Ward 6 School Committee race member Joseph D’Onofrio is being challenged by former member Thomas Abruzzese.

School Committee members Margaret Cornelio (Ward 1), Jeanne Cristiano (Ward 3), Robin Babcock (Ward 4), and Marcony Almeida Barros (Ward 5) are unopposed in their bids for re-election.