News in Brief

City of Everett to Host Shred Day at City Hall for Residents

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce that the City of Everett will host Shred Day for residents to safely and securely dispose of old or unwanted documents free of charge. The event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Everett City Hall parking lot (484 Broadway) [entrance on Webster St.].

The City is once again providing residents the opportunity to properly shred documents that may contain sensitive personal information. Hosting the event at City Hall offers a convenient and central location that is accessible by public transportation.

“We know how quickly paperwork can pile up at home,” said Mayor DeMaria. “Shred Day gives residents the opportunity to safely clean out those old files and make sure their personal information stays protected.”

The event is open to Everett residents only and proof of residency will be required upon arrival.

Residents are encouraged to bring documents such as financial papers, medical records, receipts, invoices, tax forms, utility bills, bank statements and any other materials containing personal details.

For more information, please contact the Constituent Services Department at 617-394-2270 or visit cityofeverett.com/events/shred-day-2025.

DeMaria Announces November Council on Aging Programs and Events

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce that the City of Everett’s Council on Aging (COA) has planned events, along with new and recurring programming, that are intended for adults aged 60 and above. The following is a list of upcoming programming that will be taking place at the Connolly Center (90 Chelsea Street), unless otherwise noted:

• November Senior Social: On Wednesday, Nov. 12, beginning at 11:45 a.m., the Council on Aging will host the monthly Senior Social. This month, the COA has chosen a traditional turkey dinner with all the fixings and pumpkin pie for dessert. Join with some friends and dance to the sounds of Ray Cavicchio. Tickets are ongoing until Nov. 5. Please see a member of the Council on Aging at the Connolly Center for more details.

• Pizza and a Presentation: On Tuesday, Nov. 18, at 12:30 p.m., join the COA for a presentation, with pizza to follow. The Cambridge Health Alliance (CHA) will discuss their PACE program and how participants can utilize their services. Please reserve a spot with Cathi at the Connolly Center.

• Meals and Reels: On Thursday, Nov. 20, beginning at 12:30 p.m., join the COA for lunch and a movie. Council on Aging staff will prepare a delicious lunch that includes baked chicken, roasted potatoes and salad. The feature presentation will be the 1973 romantic drama film “The Way We Were” starring Barbra Streisand and Robert Redford. Reservations must be made between Nov. 4 through Nov. 15. Please speak to a member of the Council on Aging at the Connolly Center to learn more. Space is limited to 40 people. • November Birthday Cheers: On Tuesday, Nov. 25, beginning at 12:30 p.m., celebrate November birthdays with the Council on Aging. Those who are celebrating their birthday are welcome to bring friends and family, while those who would like to be part of the celebration are also welcome. There will be a light lunch, birthday cake, ice cream and more provided. Reservations must be made Nov. 5 through Nov. 19. Reservations must be made with a Council on Aging member at the Connolly Center. For more information, please call 617-394-2270 to be connected to the Connolly Center or call Cathi directly at 617-394-2323