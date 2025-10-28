DiDomenico Welcomes Italian Consul General to State House 

Senator Sal DiDomenico welcomed Arnaldo Minuti, the Consul General of Italy in Boston, and the Consulate team to his State House office and invited him to speak on the Massachusetts State Senate floor for Italian Heritage Month.

“It was an honor to introduce Consul General Minuti to the Senate and Senate President Spilka, and watch him speak about the rich history of our shared cultures, and how our countries can continue to work together and learn from each other,” said Senator DiDomenico. “I want to thank the Consul General for visiting and making this month extra special for me and my colleagues.”