City of Everett Hosts Everett Family Awareness & Recovery Day

The City of Everett recently hosted Everett Family Awareness & Recovery Day to bring families together for a fun day at Swan Street Park, while learning about recovery resources available to the community.

The event featured food, music, face painting, a bounce house and a variety of substance misuse prevention vendors offering helpful resources and information to residents. Attendees had the opportunity to connect with local organizations dedicated to promoting wellness, prevention and recovery support.

“Events like this remind us that recovery is not just about individuals, it’s about community,” said Mayor Carlo DeMaria. “We’re proud to bring residents together to celebrate recovery and connection here in Everett.”

The City of Everett remains committed to supporting those on their path to recovery and promoting a healthier and more connected community for all through the Everett Recovery Connection (ERC). For more information about the ERC, please visit cityofeverett.com/resident-services/health-living/everett-recovery-connection or call the Health Department at 617-394-2270.