Secretary Snyder Visits EHS, Interacts with STEM Students

Special to the Independent

Superintendent William D. Hart (right) welcomes Jason Snyder to

Everett High School.

Everett High School (EHS) hosted the Massachusetts Secretary of the Executive Office of Technology Services and Security (EOTSS) on Thursday, October 9, giving students and teachers the chance to discuss and showcase their work in the STEM areas of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Jason Snyder, who brings three decades of information technology experience to his current position in Governor Maura Healey’s Cabinet, was gracious with his time and energy throughout his tour, which was led by Superintendent William D. Hart and EHS Principal Dr. John Braga. School Committee Chairperson Samantha Hurley, Everett Teachers Association President Kim Auger, and members of the Superintendent’s senior leadership team also attended, while EOTSS Deputy Secretary Erica Bradshaw and External Affairs Director Chris Smith accompanied Mr. Snyder.

“Secretary Snyder wanted to learn more about the great things he had heard about Everett High and the district’s tech initiatives, and I am confident we did not disappoint,” said Superintendent Hart. “The Commonwealth makes heavy investments in technology initiatives, partnerships, and education, and we were happy to show that our students are ready to join that effort when they leave Everett High School.”

The Secretary visited three classrooms: Project Lead the Way Engineering Design and Development (taught by Dr. Anna Seiders), Advanced Placement Physics (Adam Simpson), and Biotechnology II (Dr. Jeffrey Ahern).

He talked about his role as the leader of the EOTSS, which oversees and manages the technology and digital infrastructure of more than 125 state agencies and more than 43,000 state employees. He spoke eloquently about his field, telling the students that STEM is perfect for “anyone who likes solving problems,” and that the world’s significant challenges have a “technology component.” He also asked and answered questions as part of an engaging dialogue with the students and faculty in each of the three classes.

Of particular interest was Artificial Intelligence (AI). The Secretary talked about the “potential — and potential pitfalls — of AI,” adding that “AI will not replace people but people who know AI will replace people who don’t.”

Mr. Snyder commended the students for their “precise” comments and descriptions of their projects and schoolwork. He also took the time to sit down with Superintendent Hart, Dr. Braga, and EPS administrators to talk about what efforts the state can endorse and support to students. EPS representatives made a strong case for internships, dual enrollment programs, and employment opportunities

“After three decades as a leader in his field, the Secretary talks about STEM with the same level of passion and interest that was displayed by our students,” said Superintendent Hart. “It was great to witness, and it serves as a reminder that we need individuals like Mr. Snyder to inspire the next generation of STEM leaders.”

The Secretary’s visit took place in the lead-up to Massachusetts STEM Week (October 20-24), an annual event that encourages students of all ages to learn about STEM opportunities from birth to post-secondary education and beyond. This year, organizers are highlighting that “STEM starts now – at any age you can learn about STEM, from our youngest learners to adult learners, and STEM jobs and opportunities are here at this very moment in Massachusetts.”