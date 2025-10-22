Mayor DeMaria Congratulates Alliance Security on 50 Years in Business

Special to the Independent

Mayor Carlo DeMaria presented a citation to President Marianne Jenkins in celebration of Alliance Security’s 50th anniversary. Pictured from left: Dave McKenzie, Rosa Alvarez, Angela Topham, President Marianne Jenkins, Mayor Carlo DeMaria, Don Cianculli, Tiffany Jenkins and Vice President Dale Jenkins.

Mayor Carlo DeMaria recently congratulated Alliance Security on celebrating 50 years of service. To mark this significant milestone, Mayor DeMaria presented a citation to President Marianne Jenkins and her team in recognition of their long-standing commitment to excellence and community partnership.

Founded in 1975, Alliance Security has grown into a trusted leader in the security industry while remaining deeply connected to the Everett community. Over the years, the company has been a consistent supporter of local events, programs and initiatives, helping to strengthen community ties and contribute to the city’s success.

“Alliance Security has been part of Everett’s story for five decades,” said Mayor Carlo DeMaria. “Their dedication to safety, professionalism and community partnership has made them an invaluable asset to our city. I want to congratulate Marianne and her entire team on this incredible achievement and wish them continued growth and success in the years ahead.”

The City of Everett thanks Alliance Security for its enduring partnership and looks forward to many more years of collaboration and community support. 1 – Mayor Carlo DeMaria presented a citation to President Marianne Jenkins in celebration of Alliance Security’s 50th anniversary. Pictured from left: Dave McKenzie, Rosa Alvarez, Angela Topham, President Marianne Jenkins, Mayor Carlo DeMaria, Don Cianculli, Tiffany Jenkins and Vice President Dale Jenkins.

2 – Mayor Carlo DeMaria alongside President Marianne Jenkins and Alliance Security staff outside of their office at 930 Broadway in Everett.