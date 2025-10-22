Alcy Jabouin wants to Limit Council Agenda to 20 Items

By Cary Shuman

Noting the increasing number of items on Council agendas and the length of meetings, Councilor-at-Large Guerline Alcy Jabouin would like to amend the rules and adopt a maximum number of 20 items for each meeting.

“I think our colleagues would appreciate this [motion] and also the people at home,” began Alcy Jabouin. “I think it’s important that we put a limit on how many items we put on the agenda. Nobody wants to be here until midnight.” Tonight was a challenge, but we have 31 items.”

In stating his opposition to Alcy Jabouin’s well-intentioned idea, Ward 3 Councilor Anthony DiPierro recommended that the proposal “be referred back to sponsor and I’d like to tell you why.”

“I think it’s a deeper problem that this body does not utilize the committee structure in the way it’s intended to be, said DiPierro. Monday nights really should be up-and-down votes. Things come up and I understand that, but the work should be hammered out in committee, and that’s also a leadership issue – items should be directed to committee. If you don’t serve on any committees, you can ask committee members your questions. You can watch committee meetings. or you can read the reports. Who’s to say which councilor’s items take precedence over the next? Is it up to one person, the president (Stephanie Martins), I don’t think that’s fair.”

Alcy Jabouin offered that if the Council exceeded a certain limit on agenda items, “your item will be on the next agenda, it’s that simple. If someone is not in favor of this, they can simply vote, no. I don’t see why this is like a debate. You either vote for it, or you don’t vote for it.”

In his own, inimitable style that has marked his workmanlike approach to issues, Ward 6 Councilor Peter Pietrantonio said somewhat self-deprecatingly, “I appreciate councilors for us older people trying to get the agenda reduced, but like my colleague said, ‘Who’s going to pick?’ Is your [item] going to go on the agenda or is mine? I appreciate for us old guys that we need our sleep, but I just think this is going to cause too much havoc.”

Council President Stephanie Martins called for a voice vote on the Alcy Jabouin’s motion and the board vote to referred it back to sponsor.

Councilor Marchese

expresses concern about safety of bike lanes

Councilor-at-Large Michael Marchese is concerned about the safety of bike lanes in the city.

“I was never a big fan of bike lanes in the middle of already too-small roads which we have in Everett, along with the recent construction limiting even more,” said Marchese. “What appalls me a bike lane is a bike lane. It’s not a scooter [lane], it’s not a bike with an engine on it. It’s getting out of hand in the City of Everett. And now when there’s no bike lanes, they’re going on to the sidewalks.”

Marchese said he would like to establish a system where “people are fined, we can make them wear helmets, or be registered.”

“It’s getting frustrating,” continued Marchese. “You drive down the street, you open your door, and some motorcycle is three inches away from your car.”

Council President Stephanie Martins suggested that the city solicitor review whether the Council has the authority to devise new ordinances to address the bike-lane issue.

The Council voted unanimously to refer the matter to the city solicitor and at Marchese’s request, to formulate “the definition of a bike lane.”