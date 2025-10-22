Margaret Cornelio Announces her Candidacy for Re-election School Committee Ward One

Margaret Cornelio

Margaret Cornelio has announced her candidacy for re-election Ward One School Committee. The following is her statement:

“Hello, I am Margaret Cornelio, School Committee Member in Ward One.

I’m running for Re – Election

I am A Lifelong Resident in Everett. I was Born at the Whidden Hospital and Grew up in Woodlawn Area on Harvey Street in the family home! I got married to my husband Antonio Rocco Cornelio and We Raised Our 4 Children on Luke Rd! My 4 children, myself and my mom All Graduated from The Old Everett High School! I Consider myself an EVERTTITE! Born and Raised Here!

For over 20 years, I was a teacher’s Aide/Paraprofessional in the Everett Public Schools focused on special education. I worked alongside our amazing teachers to assist in educating students from preschool to high school ages. Many of these students struggled with mobility issues, language barriers, or challenging home life situations. These years gave me a passion for helping all the youth of our city – and have provided me with a deep understanding of the experiences facing today’s diverse student community. I Promise to Always Advocate for Every Student for The Best Education We Can Provide Them and I will Never Stop Working to Find the Best Solution for The Overcrowding in our schools!

Our students are our future – teach them well and let them lead the way to a successful future!

I also served as past president of the Teachers Aides’ Association, where I represented Teacher Aide members in contract negotiations. This role instilled in me the lesson to fight passionately for what is right – not what may be politically popular.

Outside of the classroom, I’ve worked as a clerk for the Council on Aging, where I did everything from helping plan and organize our senior socials to resolving questions from our many daily senior visitors. Finally, I served in the Assessor’s Office handling various office duties.

These past 2 years as your Ward 1 School Committee member I have served on 4 Committee’s!

1) Finance and Negotiations, I was a part of the Negotiations for The Teacher’s, Paraprofessional’s, Principals, Vice Principals, Administrative Assistants and Custodians! Everyone was Happy and We Avoided Teacher’s going out on STRIKE!

2) Equity, Inclusion and Diversity Committee – To Ensure Every Student is Treated the Same and Never Discriminated Against! All Children should feel that they Belong and That They Feel Safe and Get the Best Quality Education1

3) Cafeteria – We contracted with the Same Food Vendor we’ve used for the past few years, which is WHITSON” S, who provide our children with nutritious meals! They Came in On Top in Every Category To Provide the Best Quality Lunches for Our EPS Students!

4) AD HOC Superintendent’s Evaluation! We Followed the Rubrics That DESE (The Department of early and Secondary Education) Requires for A Fair and Accurate Evaluation!

Please vote for a mother, grandmother and former Teacher’s Aide in special education from preschool to high school and everything in between!

Please Vote Margaret Cornelio for School Committee, Ward One on Tuesday, November 4, 2025.”