City Staff Discusses Awareness and Understanding about Addiction with Youth in Everett’s Schools

Special to the Independent

The City of Everett recently continued its ongoing efforts to promote awareness and understanding about addiction and alcoholism by visiting local schools to speak with students about ending the stigma surrounding these issues.

City staff members Eric Mazzeo and Paul Guarino visited the Lafayette, the Whittier, the Keverian, the Madeline English, the Devens and the Parlin schools to engage students in open conversations about the impacts of addiction, recovery and the importance of compassion and support for those affected.

These visits are part of the City’s broader initiative to promote prevention, education and recovery support across Everett.