Diwali Celebration Brings Hundreds Together in Everett

The City of Everett, in collaboration with DesiFest Boston, hosted the first annual Diwali Festival at Rivergreen Park.

Attendees enjoyed delicious food from a variety of local vendors, browsed community resources and souvenir items, and experienced live performances. The highlight of the evening was a spectacular show by popular international music artist Miss Pooja, who captivated the audience with her energetic performance.

Mayor Carlo DeMaria and First Lady Stacy DeMaria, State Senator Sal DiDomenico and members of the Everett City Council joined the celebration to welcome attendees and share in the spirit of Diwali, the Festival of Lights. They also received honorary community appreciation awards for their support of the event.

“Everett is a community that celebrates diversity and togetherness,” said Mayor DeMaria. “Events like this bring people from all backgrounds together to share culture, music and joy. I’d like to thank everyone who worked together to make this such a successful event.”

Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, is one of the most important holidays in Indian culture. It celebrates the triumph of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance and good over evil. Across the world, families mark the occasion with lights, music, traditional foods and festive gatherings, reflecting values of unity, hope and renewal.

The City of Everett extends its gratitude to DesiFest Boston, event organizers, performers, volunteers and all who attended for helping make this inaugural celebration such a success.