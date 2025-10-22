Upcoming Events at Everett Public Libraries

Around Everett

Books and Brews, Night Shift Brewing (87 Santilli Hwy). Wednesday, October 29th at 6pm. The Everett Public Libraries is partnering with Night Shift Brewing and The Well Coffee House to discuss good books over good brews with great company! This month we will be reading How to Sell a Haunted House by Grady Hendrix. Pick up a copy at the Parlin or Shute Memorial Libraries and we’ll see you at Night Shift Brewing to discuss the book.

Parlin Adult and Teens

Parlin Book Group, Parlin Meeting Room, and Zoom. Monday, October 27th at 6:00 pm. 18+. Discuss Stephen King’s The Green Mile. Call Kathleen at (617) 394 2300, or send an email to [email protected], for the Zoom link, or join us in person!

Gaming Club Parlin YA Room. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 3pm. Join us for board games and video games at the library! Bring your own or play what we have here. For ages 12 and up.

Yarn Club Parlin Fireplace Room. Tuesday, October 28th at 7pm. Come chit chat and stitch! Bring your crocheting, knitting, or any other yarn craft and sit and socialize with other members of the crafting community. Recommended for ages 14-109!

Popular Music and Veterans Parlin Meeting Room, Saturday, November 1st at 11:00 am. An exploration through songs of some of the experiences and sacrifices of veterans throughout American history. The program consists of a slideshow, the history and songs reflecting the experiences of veterans of the Civil War, World War I, World War II, and other conflicts in the history of popular music in America.

Parlin Childrens

Grab n Go Crafts,Stop by the Parlin and Shute children’s rooms every Monday for a Grab and Go craft. A self directed arts and crafts program for children ages 3-8. Crafts can be taken home or crafted with a friend or caregiver at our children’s tables. No registration required, while supplies last.

Lego Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Monday, October 20th from 3-5pm. Come to the Children’s Room after school on Mondays for some free-building lego fun. Open to all ages. Children under 6 years old must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.

Storytime and Singalong with Karen, Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, October 29th at 11am. Join us for a fun-filled morning of singing and storytelling with Karen! Suggested ages 0-6.

Hide and Seek “Trick or Treat”, Parlin Children’s Room, Friday, October 31. Wear your costume to the library today, use the magic words with one of our staff members for a clue to some yummy treats hiding in the library!

Origami Club. Parlin Fireplace Room. Saturday, November 1st at 12pm. Learn how to fold paper animals of all kinds! Open to all ages and abilities. Paper and instruction will be provided.

Shute Adult and Teens

Ready Player One Games, Shute Meeting Room, October 15th at 2:30 PM. Level up your Wednesdays with our ultimate gaming hangout! Grab your friends and dive into fun Nintendo Switch and PlayStation games. No registration required. Recommended for ages 11 and up.

Artisan’s Circle, Shute Meeting Room. Thursday, October 16th at 5:30 PM. A creative open studio with a relaxed, welcoming space for artists and crafters of all levels to work, connect, and get inspired!

Shute Childrens

Study Buddies, Shute Children’s Room. Monday through Friday from 3-5pm. Need homework help? Come to the Shute Library and study with the Study Buddies, our free after-school program offering tutoring and academic support for students in grades K-8.

Miss Val’s Storytime Pals Shute Children’s Room. Mondays at 10 AM and Tuesdays at 12 PM. What’s better than a good story? Sharing it with friends! Join Miss Val at the Shute Library for Fairytale Fun!