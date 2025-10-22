Alfred Lattanzi Receives Endorsements from Local Unions

Everett Police Superior Officers Union endorses Alfred Lattanzi

The NEPBA has announced that they are endorsing Alfred Lattanzi for Everett Ward 6 City Councilor. The following is their letter:

“Dear Alfred Lattanzi,

The Union Board for Local 95 of The New England Police Benevolent Association (NEPBA) would like you to know that we have unanimously voted to endorse your candidacy for Ward 6 City Council. After a review of your past record the decision was an easy one.

Your service to the City is well known amongst its citizens. You have owned and operated a very successful small business in Everett for many years. You have served on the Everett Charter Commission and are a member of the Everett Redevelopment Authority. On Both boards you have shown yourself not to be afraid of hard work and have not been afraid to make a tough decision.

You are also a former Ward 6 councilor, Director and Treasurer of The Everett Credit Union and a current member of the Everett Traffic Commission for over 25 years. You have been in a leadership position before and know the value of working with others to accomplish a common goal. We believe that you will bring this leadership ability and willingness to work well with others to bring the services that the people of Everett deserve.

As a small business owner you already understand the concept of keeping a sharp eye on the budget and the necessity of constantly thinking outside the box with issues such as developing new sources of revenue increasers.

We believe that you are the right person for the job. You have expressed your support of the type of policing that has been developed under Chief Mazzie and Chief Strong. The community outreach based policing that is so important nowadays. Mr. Lattanzi has always been a strong advocate for public safety.

Again we wish you well in your campaign and we wish you success in becoming a Ward 6 Councilor.

Sincerely

Lt James M Gabriel

Everett Police Superior Officers Union Local 95, Pres.”

Iron Workers Union endorses Alfred Lattanzi

Iron Workers Local 7 has announced that they are endorsing Alfred Lattanzi for Everett Ward 6 City Councilor. The following is their letter:

“Dear Alfred Lattanzi,

I am writing to inform you that the members of Iron Workers Local 7 have wholeheartedly endorsed your candidacy for City Councilor, Ward 6, Everett, MA. Councilor Lattanzi, here at Local 7 Union Ironworkers, we value the relationship we share. Always remember to keep Labor at the forefront. As you know, Unions offer a livable wage, retirement plans, health benefits, and representation. Continuing this relationship is important to Local 7.

We know that you understand our views and will continue in that same manner protecting the working families of tomorrow. We need more people like you that are willing to do the hard work required, such as bringing people together to have challenging conversations that may never happen without your support. With that stated.

The 3,800 members of Local 7 stand with you in this election and are ready to support you in any way they can. With warm regards and best wishes, we are,

Respectfully yours,