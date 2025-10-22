DiLoreto Congratulates Former Coach DiBiaso on Field Dedication Honor

Everett High head football coach Rob DiLoreto lauded former coach John DiBiaso on the “much-deserved” recognition of having the field at Everett Veterans Memorial Stadium named in his honor.

The dedication ceremony will take place Saturday as party of Homecoming Day festivities before the Lynn English-Everett football game.

“I am so honored to be a small part of Homecoming Day,” said DiLoreto, who served on DiBiaso’s coaching staff. “Coach DiBiaso is a mentor and a dear friend to me,” said DiLoreto. “To have the field at Everett Memorial Stadium be dedicated to Coach DiBiaso is quite an honor and it’s well-deserved, and I’m so happy that his name will be on our home field where it deserves to be forever.”

Everett (2-4) will be looking to get back in the win against an explosive Lynn English (4-2) contingent, who is riding a four-game winning streak

The Tide fell to Haverhill, 42-12, last Friday. Jeremiah Joseph and Steven Thomas scored Everett’s touchdowns.