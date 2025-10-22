Council President Stephanie Martins Receives Major Endorsements from Leading Labor Unions

Everett City Council President Stephanie Martins, who is seeking re-election as Ward 2 City Councilor, has earned the endorsements of some of Massachusetts’ most respected labor organizations in recognition of her leadership, advocacy for working families, and commitment to fair wages and safe workplaces.

Martins has been officially endorsed by the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America Carpenters Union Local 328, Roofers Union Local 33, Sheet Metal Workers Local 17, IBEW Local 2222, Heat & Frost Insulators and Allied Workers Union Local 6, Painters and Allied Trades District Council 35, Greater Boston Labor Council, United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1445, IBEW Local 103, and the Massachusetts Nurses Association.

“I am deeply honored to receive the support of these hardworking men and women who power our region,” said Council President Martins. “Every day, our union members build our homes, heal our sick, and keep our communities running. I’ve seen firsthand how strong labor partnerships create opportunity and ensure that Everett continues to grow with fairness, safety, and respect for all workers.”

Throughout her tenure, Martins has prioritized accountability, economic fairness, affordable housing, and creating opportunities for our youth. She continues to advocate for long-term career opportunities for Everett residents so that families can thrive with one good job that provides stability and dignity.

“These endorsements reaffirm our shared vision for a city that values labor, protects workers, and builds a more equitable future,” Martins added. “Together, we’re fighting for an Everett that works for everyone.”

Election Day is November 4, 2025. Early voting begins October 25.