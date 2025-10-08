Katy Rogers Seeks Re-election

Councillor-at-Large Katy Rogers.

Katy Rogers has declared her intent for re-election. The following is her announcement:

“Dear Residents of Everett,

Two years ago, you elected me as your City Councilor At Large to put people over politics in Everett. Thank you for placing your trust in me. I have worked every day since then to live up to that promise by being an independent, effective voice for you: as your councilor, I’ve cleaned up parks and advocated for improving public safety, led the fight on restoring old school buildings to provide more classroom space, fought for government transparency by eliminating longevity pay for politicians, and more.

My service to Everett started before I was elected. As a lifelong Everett resident, I established the Lost and Found Pets Network, which has helped hundreds of local pet owners reunite with their missing animals. I have collaborated with numerous organizations, including The Everett Haitian Community Center, Everett Community Growers, and The DiDomenico Foundation to support families in our community. I have volunteered as a board member for The Everett Cultural Council, Art Lab Everett, and The E Club of Everett.

If elected to another term, I will continue my efforts to serve the people by holding developers accountable, advocating for a new public safety station on Lower Broadway, and fighting every day for a better quality of life in our city. I am proud to call Everett my home, and I want to put the people of Everett first to make sure our community thrives. I am currently in the process of meeting residents at doors, and I welcome your input, ideas, and concerns. Please feel free to reach out directly: [email protected]

I am asking for your continued support to serve another term. I hope to earn one of your five votes for City Council At Large on November 4, or during early voting at City Hall between October 25 and October 31.

Sincerely,

Katy Rogers

Councilor at-Large”