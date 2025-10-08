DiPierro Seeks Re-election

City Councilor Anthony DiPierro.

City Councilor Anthony DiPierro is seeking re-election to ensure Ward 3 continues to get the very best from City Government. Since returning to City Hall, DiPierro is proud to once again be your voice of reason on the City Council. Everett has and will continue to experience unprecedented growth in the coming years. As your Councilor, Anthony understands that new growth is needed to sustain top class city services, but he also understands that we must balance that growth with protecting our neighborhoods.

Throughout his tenure in public office, DiPierro has built the relationships necessary to get the job done and ensure the needs of our neighborhoods are met. He understands that working together, respectfully, is how we get the best results for our community. Everett is on the move. Now, more than ever, it’s imperative that we elect level-headed, civil-minded leaders to make sure we get the best results for those that live and work in our City. Councilor DiPierro does not play politics and he is not an obstructionist. His main priority has always been to do what’s best for our ward.

While some seek to halt progress, Councilor Anthony DiPierro works with City Hall to deliver for you. During his time on the City Council, DiPierro has worked with city departments to: hire a substance abuse coordinator, reduce the city-wide speed limit, modernize outdated lodging laws, ensure public safety personnel have the resources necessary to keep our community safe, and adopt the Hero Act to expand property tax relief for veterans in Everett.

Anthony DiPierro is a homeowner, life-long Everett resident and graduate of The Everett Public Schools. He went on to earn a political science degree from Suffolk University, with a concentration in American Politics. Realizing that public service is a concrete and effective way to give back, he chose to get involved in local politics at a young age, allowing him the opportunity to serve the community that has given him so much. Since then, he began a career as a Property and Casualty Insurance Agent here in Everett, which has given him the ability to work with residents each and every day, helping them with various insurance needs and risk management.

Over the past few months, Councilor DiPierro has been on the campaign trail seeking feedback from residents. As he continues to hit the streets during this campaign, he hopes to have the opportunity to meet you at your doorstep and earn your vote. It’s his deep belief that local government works best when it listens and these conversations are what keep Everett a great place to live, work, and raise a family.

Your vote by November 4 can ensure Ward 3 sustains the representation we dereserve.

Vote Anthony DiPierro for Ward 3 City Councilor. To learn more about Anthony’s campaign, visit www.AnthonyDiPierro.com.