Bussell to Run for Ward 3 Seat

Maria Bussell with a voter.

Maria Bussell has announced her candidacy for Councilor of Ward 3. The following is her statement:

“My name is Maria R. Bussell, and I am proud to announce my candidacy for Everett City Council in Ward Three. I am not a politician. I am a mother, a wife, a worker, and a lifelong member of this community who knows what it means to struggle, sacrifice, and serve.

I graduated from Pope John High School here in Everett and went on to study criminal justice at Bunker Hill College. I raised a family of three with my husband Steve, while working nights and weekends for over 15 years to help make ends meet and provide our children with an education. I know what it means to live paycheck to paycheck, to juggle the responsibilities of parenthood and employment, and to persevere despite adversity.

When my children became older, I took and passed the Massachusetts Civil Service Exam, and had job offers from Boston, the Metropolitan Police, and other cities – but I chose Everett. Here, I became a clerk for the Fire Department and was later elected by my peers as their union representative for Local 25. For 17 years, I’ve negotiated salaries, fought for fair working conditions, and represented the voices of everyday workers, just like you.

Tragically, I endured a life-changing accident at Logan Airport that left me with a permanent physical disability. But through the grace of God and the courage of first responders, I survived. After a long recovery, I returned to work and have spent the past 29 years serving our city – proving that a wheelchair does not define my abilities or my spirit.

I have been a steadfast presence at council and school board meetings, raising my voice when others would not. I have spoken out against unjust policies, from the destruction of neighborhoods to the misuse of public funds, like longevity payments, and I have demanded accountability from city leadership. When I heard not one single citizen supported building high-rent apartments on the site of the old Pope John High School, I knew I had to act.

My campaign is about restoring fairness, integrity, and transparency to Everett. I am running because our community deserves a voice that speaks truth to power, fights for working families, will place a check on out-of-control development, and won’t back down in the face of hardship.

This is a pivotal moment for Everett and Ward Three. I urge every voter not to be complacent. Please call your friends, your neighbors, your family and spread the word about my candidacy for change. Let’s take this city in a new direction. I humbly ask for your vote.

Sincerely,

Maria R. Bussell

Candidate for Everett City Council, Ward Three”