Councilor Guerline Alcy Jabouin Endorses Robert Van Campen for Mayor of Everett

Special to the Independent

Everett City Councilor-at-Large Guerline Alcy Jabouin, a leading voice for equity and representation in city government, has officially endorsed Robert Van Campen in the race for Mayor of Everett. Her endorsement emphasizes Van Campen’s proven commitment to building a more inclusive, transparent, and representative city government that works for all residents.

“Everett is a city rich in culture, diversity, and potential — and we need a mayor who not only sees that, but uplifts it,” said Councilor Alcy Jabouin. “Rob has shown through action and advocacy that he values every voice in this city — no matter where you come from, what language you speak, or how long you’ve lived here. That’s the kind of leadership Everett needs.”

As the second Haitian-American woman elected to the Everett City Council, Councilor Alcy Jabouin has consistently championed policies that support underrepresented communities, advocated for immigrant families, demanded fair access to city services and opportunities, and defended the rights and dignity of Everett’s elderly residents, ensuring they have access to the resources and care they deserve. She stated that Van Campen’s platform aligns with those values and reflects a deep understanding of the work still needed to make Everett a truly inclusive city.

“Rob doesn’t just talk about diversity — he listens, learns, and leads with empathy,” she added. “He is committed to building a City Hall that reflects the people it serves and ensures that everyone — especially those who have historically been left out — has a seat at the table.”

Van Campen expressed deep appreciation for the endorsement, calling Councilor Alcy Jabouin “a trailblazer and a force for justice in Everett.”

“Councilor Alcy Jabouin is a powerful advocate for the people of Everett, and her endorsement means everything to this campaign,” said Van Campen. “Together, we will work to build a city where equity is not just a goal — it is the standard.”

With this endorsement, Van Campen continues to build a coalition of leaders and residents focused on a shared vision of integrity, inclusion, transparency, and progress for Everett.

For more information about Robert Van Campen’s campaign, please visit www.vancampenforeverett.com.