DiDomenico’s Pushes to Advance his Healthy Youth Bill 

Special to the Independent

Senator DiDomenico testified in support of his legislation, the Healthy Youth Act (S.340), which was heard by the Joint Committee on Education. As a member of the Education Committee, DiDomenico also listened to testimony from a wide range of advocates and asked questions to gain more insight into the benefits and need for this proposal. This bill would ensure that Massachusetts public schools electing to teach sex and relationship education will use age-appropriate, medically accurate, and research-based information that covers a comprehensive range of topics.

In his remarks, Senator DiDomenico outlined the bill’s benefits, “Massachusetts youth deserve the most accurate and inclusive information, resources, and skills needed to make decisions about their health, without judgement. My bill has passed the Senate several times, and I will continue to fight for this legislation until it is signed into law so all our children can protect their health, form respectful relationships, and build the bright futures they deserve. ”