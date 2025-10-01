News in Brief

Everett Public Libraries Present: The Haunted Library – A Literary Masquerade

A spooktacular evening of costumes, characters and community fun at the Parlin Memorial Library

EVERETT, MA – The Everett Public Libraries invite the community to step into a world of eerie enchantment at the annual Literary Masquerade: The Haunted Library, taking place on Friday, Oct. 17 at 6:00 p.m. at the Parlin Memorial Library (410 Broadway).

This free seasonal celebration promises an evening of spooky delights and literary fun for all ages and is perfect for those who don’t mind a few spirits from stories past making an appearance. Guests can mingle with ghostly characters, explore a haunted maze through the library stacks and dance the night away with spectral company.

Attendees are encouraged to come dressed in their best literary-inspired costumes. Those who impress the most will take home a spooky treat.

“Our staff are so excited to share this event with the community again,” said Victoria Iannuzzi, Head of Circulation. “Last year was such a hit, from our low-sensory cozy corner to our haunted maze full of characters, we had something for everyone. This year, we’re expanding the activities to both floors so our young patrons can join in on the fun.”

The masquerade will feature free refreshments and entertainment for both children and adults. Highlights include a special appearance by Snow White in the Children’s Department. Please note: the haunted show is not recommended for children under five. While parents enjoy festivities upstairs, librarians will provide engaging activities for younger visitors below.

The Haunted Library awaits – if you dare to turn the page.

For more information on this and other upcoming Everett Public Libraries events, visit bit.ly/eveprograms or call 617-394-2300.