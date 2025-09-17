Upcoming Events at Everett Public Libraries

Around Everett

Books and Brews, The Well Coffee House (983 Broadway). Saturday, September 27th at 1pm. The Everett Public Libraries is partnering with Night Shift Brewing and The Well Coffee House to discuss good books over good brews with great company! This month we will be reading Everything is Tuberculosis by John Green. Pick up a copy at the Parlin or Shute Memorial Libraries and we’ll see you at The Well Coffee House to discuss the book.

Parlin Adult and Teens

Gaming Club Parlin YA Room. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 3pm. Join us for board games and video games at the library! Bring your own or play what we have here. For ages 12 and up.

Yarn Club Parlin Fresco Room. Tuesday, September 23rd at 7pm. Come chit chat and stitch! Bring your crocheting, knitting, or any other yarn craft and sit and socialize with other members of the crafting community. Recommended for ages 14-109!

Murder/Mystery Book Group, Connolly Center Meeting Room. Thursday, September 25th at 12pm. REad and discuss Andrea Penrose’s Murder on Black Swan Lane. See Kathleen for copies on her twice monthly visits, or call the Parlin (617) 394 2300 or Shute (617) 394 2308 libraries.

Parlin Childrens

Grab n Go Crafts, Stop by the Parlin and Shute children’s rooms every Monday for a Grab and Go craft. A self directed arts and crafts program for children ages 3-8. Crafts can be taken home or crafted with a friend or caregiver at our children’s tables. No registration required, while supplies last.

Lego Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Monday, September 22nd from 3-5pm. Come to the Children’s Room after school on Mondays for some free-building lego fun. Open to all ages. Children under 6 years old must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.

Storytime and Singalong with Karen, Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, September 24th at 11am. Join us for a fun-filled morning of singing and storytelling with Karen! Suggested ages 0-6.

Creative Drama Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, September 24th at 3pm.Children ages 5 – 12 will enjoy using creativity and imagination through role-playing, improvisation, and storytelling.

Story Time Adventures with Mrs. McAuliffe Parlin Craft Room. Join us on Thursdays and Fridays at 11am with Mrs. McAuliffe for our enchanting Story Time! You will be whisked away on magical adventures through the pages of your favorite books. Bring a friend or make a new one in our circle of friends.

Shute Adult and Teens

Purr Therapy, Shute Study Room, Wednesday, September 24th at 10 AM. Take a break during your busy day to have a quiet and peaceful moment with our new feline library visitor, Gandalf! Thank you to the Pets & People Foundation for our new Pet Therapy friend. Please visit: www.petsandpeoplefoundation.org to learn more about their mission of serving their communities.

Crafty Conversations: Portrait Painting, Thursday, September 25th at 7:00 PM. Unleash your inner artist in this creative twist on a not-so-average paint night! Bring a friend so you can paint their portrait or paint your own! Registration is required. This is recommended for ages 18-109. This program is generously funded by the Friends of the Everett Public Libraries.