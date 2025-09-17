Councilor Pietrantonio Endorses Van Campen for Mayor of Everett

Special to the Independent

City Councilor Peter Pietrantonio today announced his full endorsement of Robert Van Campen for Mayor of Everett, citing Van Campen’s deep respect for the city’s working-class roots and his strong commitment to serving Everett’s families with integrity and vision.

“Robert Van Campen understands Everett,” said Councilor Pietrantonio. “He knows our neighborhoods, our history, and the values that built this city—family, hard work, and pride in where we come from. I trust him to lead with those values at the center of everything he does.”

Pietrantonio, a lifelong Everett resident and vocal advocate for protecting the city’s traditions and character, praised Van Campen’s pledge to make City Hall more responsive to families, seniors, and long-time residents.

“Our families deserve a mayor who puts them first—someone who listens, who respects our traditions, and who will stand up for the people who built this city,” Pietrantonio said. “Rob has the experience, the backbone, and the heart to do exactly that.”

Van Campen thanked Councilor Pietrantonio for the endorsement, calling him “a powerful voice for Everett’s families and a true steward of our city’s heritage.”

“I’m honored to have Councilor Pietrantonio’s support,” said Van Campen. “Like Peter, I believe Everett’s future must be rooted in its past. That means fighting every day to protect the interests of working families, to invest in and preserve our neighborhoods, and to make sure Everett remains a place where people can live, raise a family, and be proud to call home.”

Van Campen’s campaign for mayor has focused on restoring trust in city government, preserving Everett’s character, and ensuring every resident has a voice in shaping the city’s future.