Hurley Announces her Candidacy for Re-election for School Committee At-Large

Samantha (DeFlumeri) Hurley

Samantha (DeFlumeri) Hurley has announced her candidacy for re-election for Everett School Committee At-Large. The following is her statement:

“My name is Samantha (DeFlumeri) Hurley, and I am proud and excited to announce my candidacy for re-election as an At-Large Member of the Everett School Committee. I want to continue the collaborative and proactive work the Everett Public Schools (EPS) has accomplished over the last two years, and to help the district reach new heights in all aspects of student achievement.

I am a 4th-generation lifelong Everett resident. I grew up on Kinsman Street next to St. Joseph’s Church and currently reside on Franklin Street near the beautiful Glendale Park. I attended EPS for elementary school and graduated from Pope John High School in the class of 2000. I am married to Deputy Fire Chief Will Hurley, and together we have three children: Alyssa (21, a senior at Trinity College), William (15, Everett High), and Ava (11, Lafayette). I want the EPS to be as important for your students as it has been for my kids.

I have been a dedicated youth volunteer with Everett Girl Scouts for more than 16 years. I serve as the Service Unit Coordinator, Fall and Cookie Mentor, and Troop Leader for Cadette and Junior Girl Scouts. As an enthusiastic PTO volunteer, I helped organize festive family events, fundraisers, and my personal favorite, Scholastic Book Fairs. I am also a longtime Band Parent and avid supporter of the district’s robust music program. I take my role on the School Committee seriously, and that starts with being a familiar face at a wide range of district and school-based events.

I am the current Chairperson of the Everett School Committee, having previously served as Vice Chairperson. I have built my leadership around supporting the membership humbly and responsibly, and I am proud of the professional relationship that we have built with the school administration. I was a member of the bargaining team that successfully negotiated contracts with the district’s five collective bargaining units. I have helped shape two budgets that prioritize student achievement responsibly and sustainably. And have helped foster improved lines of communication between schools and families. I have been, and will continue to be, a strong advocate for finding solutions to our overcrowding issue.

As a proud EPS parent, I understand our families and believe that together we can strengthen our efforts in supporting student success. I have proven to be a committed public servant, tireless advocate, and relatable representative for our students, families, and educators of the Everett Public School community. I look forward to continuing to make sure that we expand access to enrichment programming, build connections and partnerships within our community, and work with local government to address overcrowding. I will also ensure that our teachers feel supported and appreciated in educating, guiding, and shaping our youth into future leaders, educators, and community members.

On November 4th, I humbly ask for ONE of your three votes for reelection for School Committee At-Large. Thank you for your continued support and consideration. “